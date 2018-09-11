FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018 file photo, Tony Finau plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship in Southampton, N.Y. Tony Finau has been named to the Ryder Cup team, the final pick by U.S. captain Jim Furyk. Finau joins Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods as Furyk’s four wild-card selections. Finau has 11 top-10s this season, including three in majors. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

TENNIS

ITF supports umpire

The International Tennis Federation is defending the chair umpire who gave Serena Williams three code violations during the U.S. Open final, saying his "decisions were in accordance with the relevant rules." Williams was cited by Carlos Ramos three times Saturday during her 6-2, 6-4 loss to Naomi Osaka: for getting coaching signals; for breaking her racket, which cost her a point; and for calling Ramos a thief, which cost her a game. On Sunday, the tournament referee docked Williams $10,000 for "verbal abuse" of the chair umpire, $4,000 for being warned for coaching and $3,000 for breaking her racket. The ITF said in a statement Monday that Ramos' citations were "reaffirmed by the U.S. Open's decision to fine Serena Williams for the three offenses." The governing body of tennis added that: "Ramos undertook his duties as an official according to the relevant rule book and acted at all times with professionalism and integrity."

GOLF

Finau gets Ryder spot

Tony Finau has been named to the Ryder Cup team, the final pick by U.S. captain Jim Furyk. Finau joins Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods as Furyk's four wild-card selections. Finau has 11 top-10s this season, including three in majors. His appeal is that he makes a lot of birdies, which is critical in match play. He was paired with Furyk the first two days at the PGA Championship, and struggled in the opening round before he tied a championship record by making 10 birdies in the second round. Eight automatic qualifiers were set after the PGA Championship, so the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs was effectively an audition. After his top-5 finishes in the first two events, Finau shot a final-round 65 on Monday to tie for eighth at the BMW Championship while Xander Schauffele, making a late run at a pick, finished one shot out of a playoff. The matches are Sept. 28-30 outside Paris.

BASKETBALL

Booker out 6 weeks

Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker has undergone surgery on his right hand and is expected to be sidelined for six weeks. That would cause him to miss not only all of training camp but probably the first couple of games of the regular season. The Suns said in a statement that the surgery was performed in Los Angeles on Monday by Dr. Steven Shin to repair the fifth metacarpophalangeal joint. It's the same hand that bothered him late last season. Booker, last season's NBA three-point champion, signed a maximum five-year, $158 million contract in the offseason.

T'Wolves sign Deng

The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed free agent forward Luol Deng, the latest former Chicago Bulls player to reunite with Coach Tom Thibodeau. Deng's one-year deal is for $2.4 million, according to a person with knowledge of the contract speaking on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the team does not release terms. Deng will join former Bulls teammates Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson and Derrick Rose in Minnesota. They all played for Thibodeau with Chicago, too. Deng debuted with the Bulls as a 19-year-old in 2004, when the native of South Sudan was the seventh overall pick in the draft out of Duke. Deng played 10 seasons for Chicago, but Minnesota will be his fifth team in six years. He was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sept. 1.

Anderson gets coaching job

Former NBA all-star guard Kenny Anderson is taking over as the head coach at NAIA program Fisk University. Fisk announced on its verified Twitter account Monday that Anderson had been hired to coach at the Nashville, Tenn.-based school. The The 47-year-old Anderson played for several NBA teams from 1991-2005. He made the 1994 NBA All-Star Game while playing for the New Jersey Nets, who selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1991 draft. He posted career averages of 12.6 points and 6.1 assists. Anderson also starred for Georgia Tech's 1990 Final Four team. He becomes the second former NBA All-Star to get hired to coach a Tennessee-based college program this year. Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway was hired in March to coach at Memphis, where he played from 1991-93.

FOOTBALL

Walker done for year

Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker has been placed on injured reserve after the Tennessee Titans' season opener. The Titans announced the move Monday before Coach Mike Vrabel's news conference. Tennessee signed tight end MyCole Pruitt off Houston's practice squad. Walker was hurt with 3:33 left in the Titans' 27-20 loss in Miami when Dolphins safety T.J. McDonald tackled him at the end of a 15-yard reception. Walker was carted off after having his right ankle wrapped in an air cast. No tight end has had more catches than Walker's 356 receptions between 2013 and 2017. Walker, 34, signed an extension through 2020 in training camp. He was the Pro Bowl MVP in January and has been quarterback Marcus Mariota's favorite target the past three seasons.

GOLF

Bradley wins playoff; Rose takes No. 1

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — Keegan Bradley topped Justin Rose on Monday with a par on the first playoff hole to win the rain-plagued BMW Championship for his first PGA Tour victory in six years.

Rose left Aronimink with a new reality. Although he was runner-up at the FedEx Cup playoff event, he didn’t come up short in the world ranking. Rose moved to No. 1 in the world ahead of Dustin Johnson and became the 22nd player to reach the top spot since the ranking began in 1986.

Rose could have won in regulation, but his 16-foot par putt on the final hole lipped out to force the playoff.

He fell short again in the playoff, missing a 5-foot par putt that would have kept him alive.

Rose joins Nick Faldo, Lee Westwood and Luke Donald as the only Englishmen to reach the top spot. He is the No. 2 seed behind Bryson DeChambeau

among the top 30 who advance to the Tour Championship starting Sept. 20 at East Lake in Atlanta, giving him a clear shot at the $10 million prize.

Bradley, who birdied the 16th and 17th holes to storm up the leaderboard, finished with his fourth career victory and first since the 2012 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. He gets a trip to Maui to start next year for the winners-only Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Tiger Woods caused some more noise and got within one shot of the lead when he birdied the par-5 ninth to go out in 31.

But he missed the green on 10 and made bogey. He found a bunker on the par-3 14th for another bogey. Woods wound up with a 65 and finished three shots back.

Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 69 on Monday and finished tied for 29th at 10 under. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) shot a 68 on Monday and finished tied for 35th at 8 under.

Sports on 09/11/2018