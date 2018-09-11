A 15-year-old was grazed in the neck by a bullet early Saturday, North Little Rock police said, and the suspected shooter told authorities he fired because strangers were on his porch.

A teen told officers that he and another 15-year-old were knocking on the door of a home on Poe Street about 1 a.m. when three shots were fired at them from someone inside the residence. He added that the other boy was struck in the neck area, and then they fled.

According to a report from the city's Police Department, authorities interviewed a Poe Street homeowner who matched the teens' description of the shooter. The 27-year-old told officers he's been on "high alert" because he's been threatened by an individual during an ongoing dispute over a four-wheeler.

He fired shots when he saw people on his porch trying to enter his home, the report states, and continued shooting until they left.

Officers noted they found a handgun in the street, but the homeowner said it was not his. He added that he didn't know where the gun used in the shooting was, the report said.

The wounded 15-year-old had lacerations to his neck, but police said it did not appear that a bullet penetrated his skin. He was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock for treatment.

The North Little Rock man listed as a suspect did not appear on the Pulaski County jail roster Tuesday afternoon.