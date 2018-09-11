MEN'S GOLF

Buhl leads Arkansas at Gopher Invitational

University of Arkansas junior William Buhl shot a 1-under 70 Monday and finished with a 7-under 206 to share medalist honors with Oklahoma's Blaine Hale at the Gopher Invitational at the Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence, Mo.

The Razorbacks climbed three spots to finish fourth in the 14-team field. Arkansas posted the third-best team score on the day, a 4-under 280, and finished with a three-round total 859. Oklahoma won the team title with 847, followed by Texas (850) and Iowa (851).

Arkansas State opens in second place

Arkansas State University is in second place after the opening day of the Lone Star Invitational, shooting a 291 at TPC San Antonio's AT&T Oaks Course.

Arkansas State was led by Zan Luka Stirn, who shot a 2-under 70 that placed him second and two strokes behind the University of Texas-San Antonio's Sean Meehan for the individual lead. Senior Joel Wendin carded a 71 for third place.

UTSA shot a 1-over 289 to lead the field.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Arkansas third in Cougar Classic

Maria Fassi and Dylan Kim had top-10 finishes for the University of Arkansas as the Razorbacks came in third at the weather-shortened Cougar Classic in Hanahan, S.C.

Fassi shot a 7-under 137 and Kim a 5-under 139 as the Razorbacks finished with a 560. Florida (546) and Vanderbilt (549) were first and second, respectively.

The event was cut short because of heavy rain with several teams still on the golf course. The third and final round scheduled for today were canceled as South Carolina faces evacuations due to the approach of Hurricane Florence.

Arkansas State seventh in Missouri

Arkansas State shot a 607 to put them in seventh place after the first day of the MSU/Payne Stewart Memorial at Springfield, Mo.

Memphis and UTEP are tied for first place after each team shot a 579, while Murray State stands third with a 592.

Senior Beth Ann Compton shot a 150 for 17th place. Murray State's Linette Holmslykke leads with a 140.

Klemm leads ATU to fourth-place opening

Arkansas Tech University sits in fourth place after the first day of the UIndy Invitational in Carmel, Ind., 18 shots behind leader Indianapolis.

Jacqueline Klemm led the Suns, shooting a 4-under 140 for third place. Peerada Piddon sits in a tie for eighth after shooting a 1-over 73.

Central Arkansas begins in 13th place

The University of Central Arkansas women's golf team is in 13th place after shooting a 603 to open the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Tournament in Albuquerque, N.M.

Kent State leads the field at 569.

UCA senior Emma Svensson and freshman Tania Nunez are tied for 38th place after each shot 148.

Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 09/11/2018