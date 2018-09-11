Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Wally Hall Arkansas vigil for Botham Jean Traffic What's in a Dame Newsletters Weather Puzzles/games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
3 children under 10 accused of breaking into Little Rock school, stealing cash from book fair by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 2:58 p.m. 2comments

Three children stole cash and vandalized a book fair at a Little Rock school over the weekend, authorities said.

Security footage from Rockefeller Elementary & Early Childhood Center on 700 E. 17th St. shows three youths rummaging through the merchandise at a Scholastic Book Fair, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The students, listed as a 7-year-old and two 9-year-olds, also tore open boxes, knocked over displays and moved merchandise before stealing an undisclosed amount of money, the report states. Police said the break-in occurred after school closed Friday and before 8 a.m. Saturday.

A teacher told police the trio most likely entered the building through a back door that had not been closing properly.

No charges were filed, and the school will implement all disciplinary measures, authorities wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT