Three children stole cash and vandalized a book fair at a Little Rock school over the weekend, authorities said.

Security footage from Rockefeller Elementary & Early Childhood Center on 700 E. 17th St. shows three youths rummaging through the merchandise at a Scholastic Book Fair, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The students, listed as a 7-year-old and two 9-year-olds, also tore open boxes, knocked over displays and moved merchandise before stealing an undisclosed amount of money, the report states. Police said the break-in occurred after school closed Friday and before 8 a.m. Saturday.

A teacher told police the trio most likely entered the building through a back door that had not been closing properly.

No charges were filed, and the school will implement all disciplinary measures, authorities wrote.