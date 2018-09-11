Store-bought barbecue sauce is fine, if you have no imagination and you like bland food that totally lacks interest. If you have friends or family over for a party, it is a good way to tell them that you don’t like them very much and you think they are not worth the effort.

But homemade barbecue sauce?

It has life, vitality, exhilaration. The taste is dynamic, exciting, spirited. The ribs will show respect to you. The brisket will stand up and salute.

And it isn’t even difficult to make. You can generally whip up a batch in less time than it takes to go to the store and buy the stuff in the jar.

The only problem is trying to figure out which kind you want to make.

For recipes, read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style.