WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's administration ordered the closure of the Palestinian diplomatic mission in Washington on Monday and threatened sanctions against the International Criminal Court if it pursues investigations against the U.S., Israel, or other allies. The moves are likely to harden Palestinian resistance to the U.S. role as a peace broker.

The administration cited the refusal of Palestinian leaders to enter into peace talks with Israel as the reason for closing the Palestinian Liberation Organization office, although the U.S. has yet to present its plan to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict. The Palestinians accused the administration of dismantling decades of U.S. engagement with them.

"PLO leadership has condemned a U.S. peace plan they have not yet seen and refused to engage with the U.S. government with respect to peace efforts and otherwise," the statement said.

Palestinian officials vowed to fight what they called bullying tactics and "collective punishment" of the Palestinian people.

"These people have decided to stand on the wrong side of history by protecting war criminals and destroying the two-state solution," said chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat. "I told them if you are worried about courts, you should stop aiding and abetting crimes.

Shortly after the State Department announcement, Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, launched a broadside against The Hague-based International Criminal Court. Bolton declared that the court "is already dead" to the U.S. He also threatened the court and its staff with sanctions if it proceeds with investigations into alleged war crimes by American troops in Afghanistan.

The closure of the PLO office -- the latest in a series of moves targeting the Palestinians -- was centered on the fact that no "direct and meaningful negotiations with Israel" are underway despite previous warnings, the State Department said. It said the decision was also in line with U.S. law, a reflection of congressional concerns and consistent with U.S. policy to oppose and punish Palestinian attempts to bring Israel before the International Criminal Court.

The administration had told the Palestinians last year that closure was a distinct possibility unless they agreed to sit to down with the Israelis. It has yet to release its own much-vaunted but largely unknown peace plan although it said it still intends to do so.

"The Trump administration will not keep the office open when the Palestinians refuse to take steps to start direct and meaningful negotiations with Israel," Bolton said. "The United States supports a direct and robust peace process, and we will not allow the ICC, or any other organization, to constrain Israel's right to self-defense."

Erekat said the move was "yet another affirmation of the Trump administration's policy to collectively punish the Palestinian people, including by cutting financial support for humanitarian services, including health and education."

The Palestine Liberation Organization, commonly known as the PLO, formally represents all Palestinians. Although the U.S. does not recognize Palestinian statehood, the PLO has maintained in Washington a general delegation office that facilitates Palestinian officials' interactions with the U.S. government.

The closure was just the latest move the administration has taken against the Palestinians and in favor of Israel.

"The United States continues to believe that direct negotiations between the two parties are the only way forward," State Department spokesman Heather Nauert said in a statement. "This action should not be exploited by those who seek to act as spoilers to distract from the imperative of reaching a peace agreement."

As for the International Criminal Court, Bolton questioned the legitimacy of the court and warned that the U.S. would thwart any attempt by its prosecutors to open investigations into Americans for alleged war crimes and other abuses in conflicts in Afghanistan or elsewhere. Bolton, a leading critic of the court , said the Trump administration would impose sanctions on the court and take other measures to hamper its ability to function should it proceed with such probes.

Bolton said the U.S. would "not sit quietly" if the court came after it, Israel or other U.S. allies. He said court judges and prosecutors would be banned from coming to the U.S., their assets in U.S. jurisdictions would be frozen and they would face prosecution. Similar measures would be taken against any company or state that assists an International Criminal Court investigation of Americans, he said.

Meanwhile, Gaza's Health Ministry said 10 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli fire along the territory's coast.

Thousands of Palestinians gathered on the beach as boats sailed nearby.

A Palestinian cameraman in a clearly marked "Press" vest was shot in the leg.

Protesters set fire to tires on rafts. Israel's military said forces shot next to the vessels and at Palestinians on land who threw an explosive device and rolled burning tires at soldiers.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Lee, Susannah George and Ken Thomas of The Associated Press; and by Missy Ryan, Anne Gearan and Karen DeYoung of The Washington Post.

A Section on 09/11/2018