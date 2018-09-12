Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits 'American Idol' in LR Wally Hall Traffic Newsletters Weather Puzzles/games Front Burner
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Addition to make Arkansas museum largest venue for science exhibits in state after voters OK $2M bond issue by The Associated Press | Today at 9:47 a.m. 1comment

HOT SPRINGS — Voters in Hot Springs have approved a $2 million bond issue to fund the construction of a new exhibition hall at the Mid-America Science Museum.

The measure passed Tuesday in a special election. According to The Sentinel-Record, museum officials say the bonds will pay for a freestanding, 7,000-square-foot exhibition gallery that will make the museum the largest venue for science exhibits in the state.

Officials say the facility will be built on the west side of the museum's campus and will be connected to the current building by a covered walkway.

Museum officials say they hope the new facility will be open by September 2019.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • abb
    September 12, 2018 at 11:04 a.m.

    We buy AR school bonds with the Aa2 and State Aid Withholding....but this issue may make us step out of our comfort zone.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT