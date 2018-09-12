HOT SPRINGS — Voters in Hot Springs have approved a $2 million bond issue to fund the construction of a new exhibition hall at the Mid-America Science Museum.

The measure passed Tuesday in a special election. According to The Sentinel-Record, museum officials say the bonds will pay for a freestanding, 7,000-square-foot exhibition gallery that will make the museum the largest venue for science exhibits in the state.

Officials say the facility will be built on the west side of the museum's campus and will be connected to the current building by a covered walkway.

Museum officials say they hope the new facility will be open by September 2019.