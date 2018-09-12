In this Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 file photo, National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks at a Federalist Society luncheon at the Mayflower Hotel, in Washington.

ISLAMABAD -- Afghan rights workers warned Tuesday that a blistering U.S. attack on the International Criminal Court investigating war crimes allegations will strengthen a climate of impunity in Afghanistan, prolong the war and embolden those committing acts of violence.

In a speech Monday, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said Washington would not cooperate with The Hague-based court and threatened it with sanctions, saying it put U.S. sovereignty and national security at risk.

The CIA and U.S. forces have been accused of committing war crimes in Afghanistan.

"It's very unfortunate because delivering justice to victims will help to facilitate the peace process in Afghanistan," said Sima Samar, head of Afghanistan's Human Rights Commission. "Justice is not a luxury. It is a basic human right."

In The Hague, the court said it will continue to do its work "undeterred," despite Bolton's condemnation.

The court said in a statement that it was established by a treaty supported by 123 countries. It says it prosecuted cases only when those countries failed to do so or did not do so "genuinely." Afghanistan is a signatory.

During a three-month period that ended in January, the court received 1.7 million allegations of war crimes from Afghanistan, although some of those accusations involved entire villages.

Still, thousands of individual statements as well as those filed on behalf of multiple victims were received by the court in The Hague. The statements were collected by organizations based in Europe and Afghanistan.

Bolton's speech came as a judge was expected to announce a decision soon on a request from prosecutors to formally open an investigation into allegations of war crimes committed by Afghan national security forces, Taliban and Haqqani network militants as well as U.S. forces and intelligence officials in Afghanistan since May 2003.

While the Bolton speech "was shocking in many parts," Washington was not expected to embrace the investigation, said Amal Nasser, permanent representative of the International Federation of Human Rights to the International Criminal Court.

Still, "the [International Criminal Court] prosecutor has not hesitated before in demonstrating that it will prosecute major powers," Nasser said.

"I think what the U.S. is promoting is a sense of the 'righteousness' and being above the law," she said in an email interview, noting the court has yet to decide whether there will be an investigation or its scope.

The 181-page prosecution request, dated November 2017, said "information available provides a reasonable basis to believe that members of United States of America armed forces and members of the Central Intelligence Agency committed acts of torture, cruel treatment, outrages upon personal dignity, rape and sexual violence against conflict-related detainees in Afghanistan and other locations, principally in the 2003-2004 period."

Washington's unequivocal rejection of the court seems likely to embolden Afghanistan's U.S.-backed government, which refused Tuesday to respond directly to Bolton's speech, but similarly dismissed war crimes allegations against Afghan National Security Forces as well as its intelligence agency.

President Ashraf Ghani's deputy spokesman, Shahussain Murtazawi, said the Taliban, the Islamic State group affiliate and as many as 21 other anti-government groups have committed war crimes. He dismissed allegations against Afghan security forces, saying "government forces are always trying to save the people. It is the insurgents who are the killers of civilians."

Separately, a suicide bomber detonated his explosives-filled vest among a group of about 400 people protesting a local police commander in eastern Afghanistan on Tuesday, killing 32 and wounding about 130.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor said all 32 people killed in the attack were civilians gathered for a protest.

Information for this article was contributed by Amir Shah, Michael Corder and staff members of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP file photo

In this April 7, 2018, file photo, Dr. Sima Samar, chairperson of Afghanistan's Independent Human Rights Commission, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Kabul, Afghanistan.

