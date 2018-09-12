A 26-year-old northeast Arkansas man was killed and a woman was hurt when the vehicle they were in was struck by an SUV early Tuesday, state police said.

The wreck happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 49 and School Street in Brookland.

Timothy Augustine of Jonesboro was driving a 2012 Nissan when he pulled out of a Valero parking lot at 8039 U.S. 49 in front of a southbound 2000 Chevrolet Suburban, according to a preliminary report.

Authorities said the Suburban hit the Nissan, and Augustine suffered fatal injuries. A passenger in the Nissan — 22-year-old Summer Augustine of Jonesboro — was listed as hurt.

State police said the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the Craighead County crash.

At least 335 people have died in wrecks on state roads this year, according to preliminary data.