Sealing a section of Arkansas 279 in Benton County will require alternating lane closings today and Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The lane closings on Arkansas 279 between Vaughn Road in Bentonville and Centerton Boulevard in Centerton will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, weather permitting.

Traffic will be limited to one lane within the work zone, the department said, and will be controlled using warning signs and flaggers.

The agency is using a sealing method called chip-seal.

Formally known as bituminous surface treatment, the mixture of pea gravel and liquid asphalt is a proven and economical method to seal cracks and provide a durable surface using local materials, according to the department.

Loose material is swept from the roadway after the treatment, but it often takes several days before the gravel is fully bonded to the roadway, the department said. Therefore, the department said recommends reduced speeds for two weeks after the work.

Metro on 09/12/2018