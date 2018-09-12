A Little Rock woman, her boyfriend and her mother were robbed at gunpoint Monday night by two people who forced them into an alley and threatened to kill them, according to a police report.

The three victims — a 26-year-old Little Rock woman, a 30-year-old Little Rock man and a 49-year-old Jacksonville woman — told officers they were in the front lawn of a home in the 4300 block of West 10th Street when two people approached them about 9 p.m.

The 26-year-old said one of the robbers had a gun and struck her in the back of the head with it before she gave up her purse, the report states. Police said the pair then forced the family into an alley beside the home, telling them they'd "blow their heads off" and kill them all if they asked for help.

Listed as stolen was $180, a $70 purse and medication. Both robbers were described as black males: one who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds and one who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.