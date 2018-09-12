FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2008 file photo, Frontier Airlines planes sit stacked up outside gates on the A concourse in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

The Sunshine State will be easier to get to this fall, thanks to a new nonstop flight set to be offered by Little Rock's airport.

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport said Wednesday that Frontier Airlines will begin nonstop service to Orlando International Airport on Nov. 16.

According to a news release, the route will be offered Mondays and Fridays. The flight will be aboard an Airbus A320, which seats 186 passengers.

“We thank Frontier Airlines for adding another destination as we work to increase routes,” said Stacy Hurst, chairwoman of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission.

The airport also offers nonstop flights to 14 other airports: Austin, Texas; Atlanta; Charlotte, N.C.; Washington, D.C.; Denver; Detroit; Houston; Las Vegas; Chicago; Phoenix; Sanford, Fla.; St. Louis; and two in Dallas.