JONESBORO — Arkansas State University starting junior free safety B.J. Edmonds missed Tuesday’s non-contact practice with a sprained foot.

It is unclear if Edmonds, who started each of ASU’s two games at safety and was on crutches Tuesday, will be available Saturday at Tulsa, said ASU Coach Blake Anderson.

The Red Wolves have “bumps and bruises across the board,” Anderson said following their 50-point loss Saturday at No. 1 Alabama. Arkansas State did not wear pads in Tuesday’s practice, which allowed multiple injured players to practice while avoiding contact.

Anderson said Edmonds has a “very good possibility” to be available Saturday.

“I’d like to think so,” Anderson said. “There’s a very good possibility that he will be [available]. He looks better today than he looked yesterday.”

Edmonds has eight tackles in two games this season, tying the fourth-most on the Red Wolves’ defense. Senior defensive back Justin Clifton also did not practice Tuesday, but is expected to return today.