— It appears likely that two injured players will see their first game action of the season this weekend when Arkansas hosts North Texas.

Speaking on the Southeastern Conference coaches' teleconference Wednesday, Arkansas coach Chad Morris said defensive end Randy Ramsey and offensive tackle Colton Jackson have practiced this week, and indicated both could be able to contribute during Saturday's 3 p.m. game.

Ramsey has been rehabbing a hamstring injury since preseason camp in August. Jackson underwent surgery on his back in July, but has rehabbed about a month ahead of schedule.

"We’re anticipating Colton to possibly get in there and play a few series and see how it goes," Morris said. "He got in (practice) yesterday and was full speed and full contact, and did a great job. He’s just trying to get his legs back up underneath him; that’s the biggest challenge for Colton right now. It was good seeing him in there. He got in some scout team work."

Morris said Shane Clenin also was back at practice Tuesday after he dressed, but did not play in the Razorbacks' 34-27 loss at Colorado State with an apparent ankle injury. Clenin started Arkansas' opener at left tackle, but is working as the team's No. 2 center this week with Jackson back at left tackle and Ty Clary working at left guard. Clenin practiced at center during the spring and the early portion of Arkansas' preseason camp.

"We can't just put three guys at left tackle and then have one center going," said Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas' starting center. "We need more centers to make sure...if I go down or if Ty goes down, or anyone goes down, we need to have at least three of four guys that can snap the ball and get us through a game. I think Shane has jumped right in and done a tremendous job."

With Jackson and Clenin back in the fold, Morris said Tuesday was the first time since the start of preseason camp that Arkansas has had 10 scholarship linemen available for a practice. The Razorbacks are down three linemen this season because of injuries.

"To be able to have that rotation...was really encouraging and really exciting to see," Morris said.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is still considered day-to-day with an ankle injury suffered during the season opener, Morris said, but added that the injury was “a little bit more promising yesterday." Greenlaw had 10 tackles before he was injured during the first quarter against Eastern Illinois.

Morris said defensive end Dorian Gerald is "very questionable" to play against North Texas with an ankle injury. Gerald did not play last week at Colorado State.