In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, a Walmart employee scans items while conducting an exercise during a Walmart Academy class session at the store in North Bergen, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Walmart Inc. distributed more than $200 million in cash bonuses last week to more than 915,000 Walmart U.S. hourly employees, the company said in a news release Tuesday.

The bonuses, included in employees' paychecks on Thursday, were based on their stores' performance in the second quarter. Walmart's Arkansas employees received bonuses of more than $4.64 million.

The Bentonville retailer reported last month that its U.S. division had its strongest quarterly performance in more than 10 years. Sales at stores open at least a year rose 4.5 percent from the same quarter last year, and customer traffic grew more than 2 percent.

Walmart's employees earn quarterly bonuses as part of an incentive plan to reward those whose stores reach sales and service goals.

"We are excited to show our thanks to our wonderful associates for their hard work and dedication to serve our customers," Amy Corso, Walmart vice president and regional general manager, said in the news release. "We are always looking to make our customers' lives easier and we couldn't do that without the help of our associates."

-- Serenah McKay