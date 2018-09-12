Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

PANTHERS

Olsen's foot broken

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers will be without three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen and second-team All-Pro Bowl right tackle Daryl Williams for the foreseeable future.

The team announced Tuesday that Olsen re-fractured the same right foot that kept him out of nine games last season in Carolina's 16-8 victory over Dallas on Sunday. Olsen will not have surgery and will be re-evaluated on a "monthly basis." He'll remain on the team's roster in hopes that he can return later in the season as he did a year ago.

Williams suffered an undisclosed knee injury and will need surgery.

Ranked as the top right tackle in the NFL last season by Pro Football Focus, Williams is likely headed for injured reserve. He tore the MCL and dislocated the patella in his right knee in training camp, but fought back to play in the season opener.

STEELERS

Big Ben, 2 others, hurt

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be a little short-handed as they prepare for their home opener against Kanas City.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, cornerback Joe Haden and guard David DeCastro could all miss practice time after getting dinged up in a season-opening tie in Cleveland.

Roethlisberger is dealing with a right (throwing) elbow issue, Haden has a hamstring problem and DeCastro fractured one of his hands during the four-hour marathon in a monsoon.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he will monitor their participation before making any sort of judgment on whether they will be available when the Chiefs (1-0) visit Heinz Field.

SEAHAWKS

Baldwin likely out

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks are likely to be without wide receiver Doug Baldwin for at least their next game at Chicago and possibly longer due to an MCL injury to his right knee.

Coach Pete Carroll was vague Tuesday about the specifics of Baldwin's injury but indicated it would be difficult for Baldwin to make it back to face the Bears and that it could be a couple of weeks. Baldwin was injured in the first quarter of Sunday's 27-24 loss to Denver.

With Baldwin expected to be out, there is likely to be a greater emphasis on Seattle's running game going into Monday's game at Chicago.

Carroll said he was pleased with the performance of running back Chris Carson in the opener. But Carson and rookie Rashaad Penny had just 14 combined runs.

FALCONS

Pro Bowl LB on IR

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons have placed linebacker Deion Jones on injured reserve, taking a second 2017 Pro Bowler from the defense in less than a week.

Jones hurt his foot in Thursday night's 18-12 opening loss at Philadelphia. In a statement released by the team, Falcons Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that Jones will require surgery but is expected to return this season.

On Friday, Quinn announced safety Keanu Neal suffered a torn ligament in his left knee and will miss the remainder of the season.

Jones must remain on IR for at least six weeks. He then would have two weeks to return to the roster. The earliest date he could return would be on Nov. 11 for Atlanta's game at Cleveland.

Quinn said Friday a combination of Damontae Kazee and Jordan Richards will be the first options to replace Neal.

REDSKINS

WR Quick rejoins team

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins have re-signed wide receiver Brian Quick.

The team announced the signing Tuesday in a flurry of roster moves that included putting rookie receiver Cam Sims on injured reserve. Quick spent last season with Washington and was released Sept. 1.

Bringing back Quick makes sense after the Redskins lost Sims and and Trey Quinn and Cam Sims to high-ankle sprains in a season-opening victory at Arizona on Sunday.

Quick dressed in 11 games last season, making six catches for 76 yards. He's a favorite of Gruden's and was on the bubble to make the roster out of training camp.

Washington also elevated defensive back Kenny Ladler to the active roster from the practice squad and waived linebacker Josh Keyes.

Sports on 09/12/2018