In this Feb. 4, 2017 file photo, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein looks at Pope Francis delivering his message during an audience at the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope to meet U.S. clergy on scandal

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis will meet Thursday with a delegation of U.S. cardinals and bishops over the sex abuse and cover-up scandal roiling the Catholic Church and his own papacy, the Vatican said Tuesday.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, head of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, has said he wants Francis to authorize a full-fledged Vatican investigation into ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who was removed as cardinal in July after a credible accusation he groped a teenager.

DiNardo has also said recent accusations that top Vatican officials -- including the pope -- covered up for McCarrick deserve answers.

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said DiNardo would meet with Francis on Thursday in the Apostolic Palace, along with Cardinal Sean O'Malley, Francis' top sex abuse adviser.

Francis in July ordered McCarrick, 88, to a lifetime of penance and prayer pending the outcome of a canonical trial into the groping allegation involving a teenage altar boy in the 1970s. After the allegation was publicized in June, it emerged that it was apparently an open secret that McCarrick routinely invited seminarians and young priests into his bed and harassed them.

Two weeks ago, the Vatican's former U.S. ambassador, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, accused two dozen Vatican and U.S. cardinals and bishops of covering up for McCarrick for two decades.

Hacker Guccifer bound for U.S. prison

BUCHAREST, Romania -- A Romanian court has ruled that a hacker known as Guccifer should be extradited to the U.S. to serve a 4½-year prison sentence.

The court in the central city of Alba Iulia ruled Monday that Romanian Marcel Lazar Lehel will be extradited after completing a seven-year sentence in Romania.

Guccifer gained global notoriety after he hacked the email accounts of U.S. officials including former Secretary of State Colin Powell and members of the Bush family.

He also claimed to have hacked the emails of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, but prosecutors found no evidence of that. However, he was found to have hacked an email account of Sidney Blumenthal, a confidant of Clinton, in March 2013. The subsequent leak of Blumenthal's emails was the first time that outsiders became aware of Clinton's private "clintonemail.com" address, which she used to communicate with Blumenthal. It became part of the investigation into whether Clinton mishandled sensitive emails.

Lehel, 46, was sent to the U.S. in March 2016 and pleaded guilty to accessing the personal emails and social media accounts of some 100 U.S. citizens between 2012 and 2014 and releasing their private photographs and correspondence.

Trump cancels protested visit, Irish say

President Donald Trump has canceled a planned trip to Ireland, the Irish government said Tuesday, amid planned demonstrations to protest his climate policies, international relations and treatment of migrants, women and minority groups.

The visit had been projected for November, when Trump is scheduled to be in Europe for a French commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

"We can confirm that the proposed visit of the U.S. president is postponed," said Laura Durkan, a spokesman for Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. "The U.S. side has cited scheduling reasons."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that Trump still plans to travel to Paris. "We are still finalizing whether Ireland will be a stop on that trip," she said.

The cancellation was first reported by the Irish Independent newspaper, which noted that political parties including Labour and the Greens had planned to protest the president's Nov. 12 visit to Dublin. Additional protests were planned in Dublin and other Irish cities.

Aid group: Libya jailing boat survivors

CAIRO -- Doctors Without Borders said more than 100 people have died in a shipwreck off the Libyan coast and the remaining survivors are being held in detention in Libya.

The humanitarian organization said in a Monday news release that the shipwreck occurred Sept. 1 and survivors include people with severe burns, pregnant women and babies. A team from the organization provided medical care.

The group said two rubber boats left the Libyan coast carrying migrants from Sudan, Mali, Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Libya, Algeria and Egypt. One of the boats deflated and sank.

The Libyan Coast Guard recovered 276 survivors from both boats and brought them to the port city of Khoms, Libya, and only two bodies were reportedly recovered.

A Section on 09/12/2018