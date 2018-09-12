Tampa Bay quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) passed for 417 yards and four touchdowns Sunday, much to the de-light of fantasy league owners who utilized him — including his sons Tate and Brady.

It sure did seem like Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was living in fantasy land against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Getting the season-opening start with Jameis Winston suspended, the career journeyman put up the best single-game performance of his career in a stunning 48-40 victory over the defending NFC South champs.

Fitzpatrick put up 417 passing yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. It enabled him to finish the day as fantasy football's top quarterback.

In talking about the performance after the game, it appeared that Fitzpatrick had every reason to put up a career-best performance. Talking to Peter King of NBC Sports, the veteran noted that his two sons picked him up in their fantasy football leagues.

"So my 9-year-old son, Tate, convinced my 11-year-old son, Brady, to put me on his fantasy team today," Fitzpatrick said. "I didn't even know Brady played fantasy football. I guess it was a good decision."

Not even a roster option in standard 12-team leagues, this smells like a bit of home cooking right here. But at least Fitzpatrick's offspring has faith in him that the average fantasy football player could scarcely imagine. For one game, it absolutely paid off.

Flipped out

A man's car fell victim to celebrating University of Kentucky fans and has been replaced by a local dealership.

News outlets report Big M Superstore donated a 2005 Mazda 3 to 19-year-old Matt O'Hara, whose car was flipped Saturday. The Northern Kentucky University student was visiting friends in Lexington the night of the Wildcats' 27-16 victory over the Florida Gators.

The victory was the first against Florida in more than three decades and hundreds of fans poured onto State Street to celebrate. No injuries were reported, but when O'Hara made his way back to his parking spot, he found some possessions strewn nearby. His car had been impounded.

Dealership owner Stephen Montgomery said he looked for a way to help as soon as he heard of O'Hara's plight.

Lexington police are investigating.

In a mop-up role

Alex Rodriguez lost a bet with Mark Wahlberg after the Red Sox swept the Yankees and had to spend Sunday working at Wahlburgers near Fenway Park before calling the Sox-Astros game for ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.

"Today, I had to do a little bit of everything -- greet customers, flip burgers, clear tables, and yes, mop the bathroom floor. But what I thought was going to be a tough day turned out to be a day I really enjoyed." Rodriguez wrote in an Instagram post.

"The people in New England were incredibly hospitable. I'm sure they were in a great mood with both the Red Sox at home today and the Patriots opening their season here, too. I was grateful for the way I was treated, and hey, I even got a free lunch in the deal."

Sports quiz

What seven teams has quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick played for?

Sports answer

The Rams, Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans, Jets and Buccaneers

