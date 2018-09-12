Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) throws the ball against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CUBS 3, BREWERS 0

CHICAGO -- Jose Quintana pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning, Victor Caratini drove in two runs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 on Tuesday night to regain their two-game lead in the NL Central.

Quintana continued his mastery of Milwaukee in a huge spot for Chicago (84-60), improving to 6-2 with a 1.60 ERA in 10 career starts against the Brewers. The veteran left-hander struck out seven and walked two in 6 2/3 innings in his second straight victory over Jhoulys Chacin, also winning at Milwaukee last Wednesday.

Quintana (13-9) received a standing ovation from the crowd of 37,017 when he departed with the bases loaded after a replay review awarded an infield single to pinch-hitter Hernan Perez. Justin Wilson then struck out pinch-hitter Manny Pina on three pitches, preserving Chicago's 2-0 lead and drawing another loud roar at Wrigley Field.

Jorge De La Rosa pitched a perfect eighth and Pedro Strop finished the three-hitter for his 13th save in 17 chances. Shortstop Addison Russell made an outstanding backhanded stop to retire Ryan Braun for the second out of the ninth.

Milwaukee (83-63) had won seven of eight, including a 3-2 victory in the series opener that trimmed Chicago's division lead to one game. Chacin (14-7) pitched five innings of one-hit ball, but some sloppy play in the second proved costly for the wild card-leading Brewers.

Ben Zobrist led off with a grounder that skipped by second baseman Jonathan Schoop for an error. With one out and runners on second and third, Chacin threw the ball into center field while trying to pick off Javier Baez at second.

Zobrist scored on Chacin's error and the Brewers brought their infield in with Caratini at the plate. The backup catcher then hit a soft liner on the 10th pitch of his at-bat that went off the glove of a leaping Schoop for an RBI single.

Caratini added a run-scoring double against Brandon Woodruff in the seventh, providing some sorely needed production at the bottom of Chicago's lineup. It was Caratini's first game since he had three hits and four RBIs in a doubleheader at Washington on Saturday.

Quintana threw 108 pitches, 68 for strikes. He is 3-0 with a 1.84 ERA in his last five outings.

Jon Lester, who left his start on Monday night with lower back tightness, said he didn't feel great Tuesday, but he didn't think he would miss any time. If the Cubs are rained out Thursday in Washington -- the forecast is a bit dicey -- they could adjust their rotation to provide more rest for Lester.

CARDINALS 11, PIRATES 5 St. Louis rookie Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run home run during a six-run eighth inning, Marcell Ozuna drove in three and Miles Mikolas pitched seven solid innings to lift the Cardinals over Pittsburgh. Mikolas (15-5) gave up 1 run, 5 hits and 1 walk while striking out 7. He dropped his ERA to 2.99, and he got his first victory in five starts against the Pirates this season. Mikolas struck out five consecutive in one stretch, and the Cardinals improved to 21-8 in his starts.

NATIONALS 3-7, PHILLIES 1-6 (10) Juan Soto hit a solo home run in the 10th inning, his second of the game, to lead Washington over Philadelphia and a doubleheader sweep. The Nationals rallied for three runs in the ninth inning off Seranthony Dominguez to tie the game at 6-6 Soto, who hit a two-run shot in the fourth, connected off Yacksel Rios (3-2) with one out in the 10th for the winner. In the first game, Spencer Kieboom hit his first major league home run after losing a tooth earlier in the day, Erick Fedde (2-3) pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning.

MARLINS 5, METS 3 Jacob deGrom was outpitched by Miami’s Jose Urena. DeGrom (8-9) gave up Lewis Brinson’s two-run double in seven stellar innings. The right-hander allowed three hits and struck out nine, his major league-low ERA climbing just a tick from 1.68 to 1.71.

REDS 3, DODGERS 1 Former Dodgers prospects Brandon Dixon and Scott Schebler homered, and Los Angeles stumbled for the second straight night in a loss to lowly Cincinnati. Defending NL champion Los Angeles is 0-6 against Cincinnati this season.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, ROCKIES 3 Ketel Marte drove in four runs, including a two-out, two-run triple to break a sixth-inning tie, reliever Yoshihisa Hirano helped Arizona weather a ninth-inning scare for his first big league save and the Diamondbacks pulled closer in the NL West standings by beating Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 5, TIGERS 4 Jose Altuve homered on the game’s first pitch, and Houston powered past Detroit. The Astros maintained a three-game lead over Oakland in the American League West. INDIANS 2, RAYS 0 Josh Donaldson went hitless in his Cleveland debut, Edwin Encarnacion reached 30 home runs for the seventh consecutive season and Cleveland beat Tampa Bay.

ATHLETICS 3, ORIOLES 2 Mike Fiers remained unbeaten in an Oakland uniform, working six solid innings against Baltimore. The Athletics won their fifth consecutive to improve to 33-15 since the All-Star break, the best mark in the majors during that span.

TWINS 10, YANKEES 5 Joe Mauer hit a grand slam to highlight a six-run fifth inning, and Minnesota beat New York for the first time in 10 meetings. Didi Gregorious answered Mauer’s big bop with his own grand slam in the sixth.

ROYALS 6, WHITE SOX 3 Brad Keller pitched seven strong innings to win for the fourth time in six starts, leading Kansas City past Chicago. Whit Merrifield had 2 hits, 2 RBI, and scored 2 runs for the Royals. He also stole two bases to increase his American League lead to 33 steals, including a league-best 12 of third base.

Sports on 09/12/2018