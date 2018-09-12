Boston Red Sox's Brock Holt, right, celebrates with Tzu-Wei Lin (30) and Eduardo Nunez, center, after his pinch-hit, three-run home run off Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Ryan Tepera during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox became the first team in the majors to clinch a playoff spot this season, rallying on pinch-hitter Brock Holt's go-ahead home run in the seventh inning to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 Tuesday night.

Guided by rookie Manager Alex Cora, the Red Sox improved the best record in baseball at 99-46. They assured themselves at least a spot in the AL wild-card game while reaching the postseason for the third consecutive year.

Boston starter Chris Sale came off the disabled list and pitched 1 scoreless inning, striking out 2 and throwing 26 pitches. Sale has been slowed by inflammation in his left shoulder, and the Red Sox had said they would ease their ace back into action.

The Red Sox matched a team record by making it to the postseason three years in a row. They also did it from 2003-05 and 2007-09 -- with World Series titles in 2004 and 2007 included in each run.

Sports on 09/12/2018