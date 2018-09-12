In this April 24, 2015 file photo, Elizabeth Smart looks on during a news conference in Sandy, Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY -- A woman convicted of helping a street preacher kidnap Utah teen Elizabeth Smart in 2002 will be freed from prison more than five years earlier than expected, a surprise decision that Smart called "incomprehensible" on Tuesday.

Wanda Barzee, 72, will be released Sept. 19 after the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole determined it had miscalculated the time she was required to serve in prison, board spokesman Greg Johnson said.

Barzee pleaded guilty to helping Brian Mitchell kidnap Smart and keeping her captive for nine months before the teenager was found and rescued. Mitchell is serving a life sentence.

Smart, now 30, said in a statement that she was "surprised and disappointed" to learn that Barzee will be freed next week, given that she hasn't cooperated with mental-health evaluations and risk assessments and didn't show up for her own parole hearing.

The board said previously that Barzee, who has been in custody for 15 years from the time she was arrested in March 2003, would be released in January 2024 after it denied her an early parole after a hearing that she chose not to attend.

$50,000 settles Peruvian's Alaska case

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- A lawsuit was settled by a Peruvian man who alleged police officers in a city north of Anchorage wrongfully detained him over his immigration status after he tried to break up a bar fight, the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska announced Tuesday.

In exchange for dropping his lawsuit against the city of Palmer and members of its police force, Alex Caceda received $50,000, a written apology from the city, and changes to police procedures regarding immigration detainers and warrants.

Procedural changes include an acknowledgment "that unauthorized presence in the United States is not a crime" and enforcement is reserved for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, according to the ACLU.

The lawsuit, which challenged the authority of local law enforcement officials to make civil immigration arrests, said Caceda was helping provide security at a bar in Palmer in August 2017 when a fight broke out. Caceda tried to help a female bartender who was being attacked, and was assaulted by three men, according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, when police showed up, an officer asked a dispatcher to contact federal immigration officials when Caceda said he was from Peru and produced his passport as identification.

Oklahoma working on Rx-cannabis rules

TULSA -- Oklahoma residents looking to invest in the state's new medical-marijuana industry are anxiously awaiting the passage of business regulations.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority has received nearly 1,300 applications for business licenses as of Sept. 5. Those applications include 452 for dispensary, 662 for cultivation and 184 for processing, the Tulsa World reported.

The medicinal use of cannabis was approved by Oklahoma voters in June.

The authority is reviewing proposed medical-marijuana business regulations, but nothing can be finalized without approval from the full Legislature, which isn't currently in session.

Ohio gunman called a determined killer

CINCINNATI -- A county coroner on Tuesday described the gunman in the fatal shootings in downtown Cincinnati as determined to kill "as many people" as possible without hesitation.

Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco described the shooter, Omar Enrique Santa Perez, 29, as "a guy who was intent on killing as many people as he could. And he had one weapon, but a whole lot of rounds of ammunition."

Sammarco reported on autopsy findings from the Fifth Third Bank building shootings last Thursday.

A Fifth Third Bancorp employee and two contractors were killed before police killed the gunman. Sammarco said the gunman died from a shotgun blast to his head.

She said one slain victim had a single gunshot wound, another had four, and another had seven. Two people survived their wounds, including a Fifth Third vice president who was released from the hospital Tuesday.

Police felled the killer less than 5 minutes after he began shooting

