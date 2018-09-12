This week's schedule
FRIDAY'S GAMES
CLASS 7A
Fayetteville at Bryant
Jonesboro at LR Catholic
Memphis Whitehaven at North Little Rock
LR Parkview at Rogers
Fort Smith Southside at Rogers Heritage
Siloam Springs at Van Buren
CLASS 6A
Cabot at Benton
Sand Springs (Okla.) Page at Greenwood
LR Hall at Jacksonville
Springdale Har-Ber at Pine Bluff
White Hall at Sheridan
Wynne at West Memphis
CLASS 5A
Russellville at Alma
Marion at Blytheville
Joe T. Robinson at Camden Fairview
Helena-West Helena at Forrest City
Lake Hamilton at Hot Springs
Greenbrier at LR Christian
LR McClellan at LR Fair
Pulaski Academy at Bossier City (La.) Parkway
Beebe at Vilonia
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Click here for more scores, recaps and photos]
CLASS 4A
Bald Knob at Benton Harmony Grove
Yellville-Summit at Berryville
Melbourne at Cave City
Clinton at Central Arkansas Christian
Huntsville at Elkins
Dover at Fountain Lake
Greenland at Gentry
West Fork at Green Forest
Gravette at Jay, Okla.
Hot Springs Lakeside at Malvern
Maumelle at Mills
Farmington at Pea Ridge
Prairie Grove at Pottsville
Beggs, Okla. at Shiloh Christian
Pocahontas at Southside Batesville
Lincoln at Subiaco Academy
Paragould at Trumann
CLASS 3A
Carlisle at Baptist Prep
Marianna at Barton
Ozark at Charleston
East Poinsett County at Corning
Waldron at Danville
Spring Hill at Genoa Central
Fouke at Glen Rose
Heber Springs at Harding Academy
Mountain View at Harrisburg
Dumas at Lake Village
Johnson County Westside at Lamar
Marvell at Manila
Crossett at McGehee
Lonoke at Newport
Rivercrest at Osceola
Rector at Piggott
Warren at Pine Bluff Dollarway
Hope at Prescott
Western Yell County at Rose Bud
Lavaca at Two Rivers
OPEN Drew Central, Mayflower
CLASS 2A
Gurdon at Bearden
Palestine-Wheatley at Brinkley
Bauxite at Conway Christian
Magazine at Cutter Morning Star
Jessieville at Dierks
Cross County at Earle
Monticello at Fordyce
Panama, Okla. at Hackett
Star City at Hampton
Clarendon at McCrory
Cedar Ridge at Midland
Magnet Cove at Mount Ida
Centerpoint at Mountain Pine
Murfreesboro at Poyen
Marshall at Quitman
Walnut Ridge at Salem
Rison at Strong
Horatio at Foreman, 7:30 p.m.
Junction City at Haynesville, La., 7:30 p.m.
OPEN Hazen, Mineral Springs
Sports on 09/12/2018
Print Headline: This week's high school football schedule
Comments