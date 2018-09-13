Baltimore Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon (center) of Strong was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after he hurt his knee in the Ravens’ 47-3 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

RAVENS

Dixon placed on IR

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens have placed backup running back Kenneth Dixon (Strong) on injured reserve after he hurt his knee in Sunday's opener against Buffalo.

Dixon ran for 44 yards and a touchdown before the injury occurred in the fourth quarter of Baltimore's 47-3 victory.

Dixon will be eligible to return for Week 9.

The third-year pro has struggled with knee injuries throughout his NFL career. He missed four games during his rookie season and sat out last season after tearing a meniscus before training camp.

To fill the hole in the backfield, the Ravens promoted undrafted rookie De'Lance Turner from the practice squad on Wednesday. Turner, who played in college at Alcorn State, will be available for Thursday night's game in Cincinnati.

Turner had 22 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown during the preseason for Baltimore.

RAIDERS

Bryant back; Hatcher let go

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Two days after their passing game went flat in the second half of a season-opening loss, the Oakland Raiders have brought back wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

Bryant, who was with the Raiders in training camp after being acquired in a trade from Pittsburgh before getting released on the final day of roster cutdowns, signed a one-year contract and rejoined the team for practice Wednesday.

Receiver Keon Hatcher (Arkansas Razorbacks) was released to make room for Bryant.

Coach Jon Gruden said it's possible Bryant could play Sunday in Denver.

The Raiders need all the help they can get after their offense sputtered and eventually stalled in a 33-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Quarterback Derek Carr passed for 303 yards and one touchdown but most of that came in the first half.

DOLPHINS

Sitton sidelined

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins guard Josh Sitton sat out practice Wednesday because of a shoulder injury that could force him to miss Sunday's game at the New York Jets.

When asked whether the injury was serious, Coach Adam Gase said, "We'll see. We're still going through some tests and stuff. He just had kind of a weird hit."

Sitton, 32, signed an $18 million, two-year deal with the Dolphins last offseason and has helped stabilize an offensive line that has been a persistent problem in the past. He missed three games each of the past two seasons.

Receiver DeVante Parker was limited in practice but might play against the Jets after missing the season-opening victory over Tennessee because of a finger injury.

LIONS

RB Zenner waived

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions waived running back Zach Zenner from the reserve-injured list Wednesday.

Detroit made the move as it prepared to play at San Francisco.

Zenner hurt his back against Cleveland in the preseason finale.

He earned a spot on the Lions' roster as an undrafted rookie in 2015. He emerged as Detroit's No. 1 running back in 2016 when he closed the regular season with more than 200 yards of offense over the last two games.

Zenner had 420 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns along with 20 receptions for 207 yards in 28 games over three seasons with the Lions.

At South Dakota State, he became the first Division I running back to have for 2,000 yards rushing in three consecutive seasons.

EAGLES

Foles remains starter

PHILADELPHIA -- Nick Foles will start for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Tampa Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Super Bowl MVP has filled in since Carson Wentz tore two knee ligaments in Week 14 last year. He is 6-1, including the playoffs and the final regular-season game, in which he played only one quarter.

Coach Doug Pederson said Wentz still hasn't been medically cleared to play. Wentz had surgery to repair a torn ACL and LCL on Dec. 13.

Foles was 19 of 34 for 117 yards, no touchdowns and 1 interception in Philadelphia's 18-12 victory over Atlanta last Thursday.

RAMS

All-Pro KR needs surgery

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — All-Pro kick returner Pharoh Cooper will be placed on the Los Angeles Rams’ injured reserve list after he severely sprained his ankle in the season opener at Oakland. Cooper will need surgery to repair his ankle, Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday.

The injury throws an early obstacle into the path of the Rams (1-0), who won the NFC West last season with four Pro Bowlers leading their nearly flawless special teams units.

Cooper will be replaced by JoJo Natson as the Rams’ primary kick returner, McVay said. The second-year pro was re-signed by the Rams on Wednesday, 11 days after being waived in their final roster cutdown.

PACKERS

Rodgers getting ready

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers worked with the rehab group in practice Wednesday.

Green Bay Coach Mike McCarthy said Rodgers will be given the whole week to get ready for the Packers' game on Sunday against NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers threw touchdown passes in the fourth quarter in last week's come-from-behind 24-23 victory over the Chicago Bears after returning in the second half from a knee injury. He reached for the back of his left leg after a Bears lineman landed on him during a sack.

Rodgers said after the game that he would undergo more tests, though he planned to play against Minnesota.

BILLS

Allen to get start

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Josh Allen's time is now for the Buffalo Bills.

Bills Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that the rookie quarterback will make his first career start Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Allen replaces second-year pro Nathan Peterman, who struggled badly in a 47-3 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Peterman threw for 24 yards and two interceptions before being replaced by Allen in the second half.

The Bills hoped to bring Allen along at a calculated and methodical pace after drafting him seventh overall this spring. Allen has a strong arm and ideal physical tools but has been considered a developmental project.

JAGUARS

Fournette misses practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.-- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette missed practice Wednesday because of a strained right hamstring.

Fournette tweaked his hamstring in the first half of last week's season-opening victory at the New York Giants.

The fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft ran nine times for 41 yards before leaving the game. He also caught three passes for 14 yards.

Coach Doug Marrone said the plan is for Fournette to rest a few days before testing his injured hamstring Friday. The Jaguars host the New England Patriots on Sunday.

If Fournette doesn't play, T.J. Yeldon would start and split time with Corey Grant.

