Ravens at Bengals
7:20 p.m. (NFL Network)
LINE -- Bengals by 1
SERIES -- Series tied 22-22; Bengals beat Ravens 31-27, Dec. 31, 2017
ON OFFENSE
(RK) RAVENS;VS.;BENGALS (RK)
(14) 117.0;RUSH;101.0 (21)
(12) 252.0;PASS;229.0 (16)
(11) 369.0;YARDS;330.0 (19)
(3) 47.0;POINTS;34.0 (6)
ON DEFENSE
(RK) RAVENS;VS.;BENGALS (RK)
(8) 83.0;RUSH;75.0 (7)
(1) 70.0;PASS;305.0 (27)
(1) 153.0;YARDS;380.0 (24)
(1) 3.0;POINTS;23.0 (16)
WHAT TO WATCH Will the Ravens bring extra motivation since the Bengals knocked them out of the playoffs last season? With nothing to play for other than pride, the 6-9 Bengals went into Baltimore and won 31-27, allowing Buffalo to snatch the final wild-card spot in the AFC. Baltimore has had an entire offseason to stew on that one.
Sports on 09/13/2018
Print Headline: Ravens at Bengals capsule
Comments