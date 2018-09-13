Ravens at Bengals

7:20 p.m. (NFL Network)

LINE -- Bengals by 1

SERIES -- Series tied 22-22; Bengals beat Ravens 31-27, Dec. 31, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAVENS;VS.;BENGALS (RK)

(14) 117.0;RUSH;101.0 (21)

(12) 252.0;PASS;229.0 (16)

(11) 369.0;YARDS;330.0 (19)

(3) 47.0;POINTS;34.0 (6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAVENS;VS.;BENGALS (RK)

(8) 83.0;RUSH;75.0 (7)

(1) 70.0;PASS;305.0 (27)

(1) 153.0;YARDS;380.0 (24)

(1) 3.0;POINTS;23.0 (16)

WHAT TO WATCH Will the Ravens bring extra motivation since the Bengals knocked them out of the playoffs last season? With nothing to play for other than pride, the 6-9 Bengals went into Baltimore and won 31-27, allowing Buffalo to snatch the final wild-card spot in the AFC. Baltimore has had an entire offseason to stew on that one.

