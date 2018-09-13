This week's schedule

All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

FRIDAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A

Fayetteville at Bryant

Jonesboro at Little Rock Catholic

Memphis Whitehaven at North Little Rock

Little Rock Parkview at Rogers

Fort Smith Southside at Rogers Heritage

Siloam Springs at Van Buren

OPEN Bentonville, Bentonville West, Conway, Fort Smith Northside, Little Rock Central, Springdale

CLASS 6A

Cabot at Benton

Sand Springs (Okla.) Page at Greenwood

Little Rock Hall at Jacksonville

Springdale Har-Ber at Pine Bluff

White Hall at Sheridan

Wynne at West Memphis

OPEN El Dorado, Mountain Home, Searcy, Sylvan Hills

CLASS 5A

Russellville at Alma

Marion at Blytheville

Joe T. Robinson at Camden Fairview

Helena-West Helena at Forrest City

Lake Hamilton at Hot Springs

Greenbrier at Little Rock Christian

Little Rock McClellan at Little Rock Fair

Pulaski Academy at Bossier City (La.) Parkway

Beebe at Vilonia

OPEN Batesville, Clarksville, De Queen, Greene County Tech, Harrison, Magnolia, Morrilton, Nettleton, Texarkana, Valley View, Watson Chapel

CLASS 4A

Bald Knob at Benton Harmony Grove

Yellville-Summit at Berryville

Melbourne at Cave City

Clinton at Central Arkansas Christian

Huntsville at Elkins

Dover at Fountain Lake

Greenland at Gentry

West Fork at Green Forest

Gravette at Jay, Okla.

Hot Springs Lakeside at Malvern

Maumelle at Mills

Farmington at Pea Ridge

Prairie Grove at Pottsville

Beggs, Okla. at Shiloh Christian

Pocahontas at Southside Batesville

Lincoln at Subiaco Academy

Paragould at Trumann

OPEN Arkadelphia, Ashdown, Bauxite, Brookland, Dardanelle, DeWitt, Gosnell, Hamburg, Highland, Jonesboro Westside, Mena, Nashville, Riverview, Stuttgart

CLASS 3A

Carlisle at Baptist Prep

Marianna at Barton

Ozark at Charleston

East Poinsett County at Corning

Waldron at Danville

Farmerville (La.) D'Arbonne Woods at Drew Central

Spring Hill at Genoa Central

Fouke at Glen Rose

Heber Springs at Harding Academy

Mountain View at Harrisburg

Dumas at Lake Village

Johnson County Westside at Lamar

Marvell at Manila

Crossett at McGehee

Lonoke at Newport

Rivercrest at Osceola

Mayflower at Parkers Chapel

Rector at Piggott

Warren at Pine Bluff Dollarway

Hope at Prescott

Western Yell County at Rose Bud

Lavaca at Two Rivers

OPEN Atkins, Bismarck, Booneville, Camden Harmony Grove, Cedarville, Hoxie, Mansfield, Paris, Perryville, Smackover

CLASS 2A

Gurdon at Bearden

Palestine-Wheatley at Brinkley

Bauxite at Conway Christian

Magazine at Cutter Morning Star

Jessieville at Dierks

Cross County at Earle

Monticello at Fordyce

Panama, Okla. at Hackett

Star City at Hampton

Marked Tree at Hazen

Clarendon at McCrory

Cedar Ridge at Midland

England at Mineral Springs

Magnet Cove at Mount Ida

Centerpoint at Mountain Pine

Murfreesboro at Poyen

Marshall at Quitman

Walnut Ridge at Salem

Rison at Strong

Horatio at Foreman, 7:30 p.m.

Junction City at Haynesville, La., 7:30 p.m.

OPEN Bigelow, Conway Christian, Des Arc, Hector, Lafayette County, Mountainburg

Sports on 09/13/2018