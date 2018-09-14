Junior offensive lineman and Arkansas target Andrew Raym joined Recruiting Thursday to talk about last week's 26 pancake performance and the graphic the Razorback staff sent him for his effort.

Raym, 6-4, 305 pounds, of Broken Arrow, Okla., pancaked four different defenders during the evening. He also recapped his July 27 visit to Arkansas on the show.

The school record 26 pancakes:

"I knew I was dominating and I knew I was doing really well, but completely didn't know I hit the 26 mark like that."

He showed graphic to family and friends:

"They actually took a picture of mine and put it like an old style diner and had a plate stacked with 51 pancakes which is what I've had so far this season."