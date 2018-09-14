In a highly anticipated matchup in Arkansas high school football, the Joe T. Robinson- Camden Fairview game tonight will feature two of the nation's best prospects going head to head in Camden.

Robinson and University of Arkansas defensive end commitment Zach Williams and Oklahoma commitment and Fairview offensive tackle Stacey Wilkins are both ESPN 4-star prospects and will likely butt heads.

"I think it's exciting and rare that you get two players with this amount of offers, " Joe T. Robinson defensive coordinator Brian Maupin said. "Especially within the state."

Camden Fairview Coach Jake Monden is impressed with Williams on film.

"I see a kid that's real athletic and explosive with his first step," Monden said. "The thing that gives you problems is just his overall length. I think he's a really good player."

Wilkins, 6-7, 280 pounds, chose the Sooners over more than 20 scholarship offers, including Arkansas, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Miami, Southern Cal and others.

"I'm working really hard this week," said Wilkins, who has 23 pancake blocks in two games this season. "I'm going to make [Williams] play my game of ball Friday."

Williams, 6-4, 230, 4.57 seconds in the 40-yard dash, picked the Hogs over more than 20 offers from Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Oregon, Florida and others. The opportunity tonight against Wilkins excites him.

"I'll get a chance to have some really good competition," Williams said. "I think this would be great for the both of us because we will really get to practice our techniques in a good and competitive atmosphere. I look forward to the game, and I hope God protects the both of us during those few hours and nobody gets hurt."

Wilkins, who plans to make an official visit to Arkansas for the LSU game on Nov. 10, knows he needs to bring his "A" game against Williams.

"He has good speed, so whether I'm tired or not I have to have a great get-off every time," Wilkins said. "And I can't take any plays off at all."

Maupin knows Williams will have his hands full.

"When [Wilkins] gets his hands on you, he does a great job of finishing," Maupin said. "That's what stood out to me on film was his ability to finish and attention to detail."

Monden said the town and team are pumped about the challenge Joe T. Robinson presents.

"This is a match-up that Stacey and even our offensive line has talked about for the past six, eight months," Monden said.

Williams has 18 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovered fumble in 2 games this season. Wilkins' reach will be unique challenge.

"I think his hands are probably a challenge, and his length," Williams said. "He's by far the longest tackle I've gone up against."

Senator defensive end Davis Wofford, an Army commitment, will also line up against Wilkins. While fans would like to see Wilkins and Williams battle every snap, Maupin doesn't see that happening.

"It's not something we're scheming for," Maupin said. "We feel extremely confident with both of our D-ends, but the match up is going to happen quite a bit organically."

WR commits to Ole Miss

Bentonville West wide receiver Jadon Jackson orally committed to Ole Miss on Thursday afternoon.

Jackson, 6-2, 180 pounds, narrowed his list to Arkansas, Missouri, Ole Miss, Auburn and Oklahoma State before choosing the Rebels. A Pennsylvania native, he moved to Arkansas a few years ago.

He wants to play receiver in college while the Hogs recruited him as a defensive back.

