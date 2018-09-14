Cabot Coach Mike Malham (left) gives instructions to his team during the Panthers’ 35-14 victory over Pine Bluff on Aug. 31. Malham, 65, will have his first chance at career victory No. 300 tonight when Cabot takes on Benton. He would become just the second high school football coach in Arkansas with at least 300 career victories.

Mike Malham has won 299 games at Cabot High School.

With a victory tonight at Benton, Malham will become the second high school football coach in Arkansas to win 300 games. Frank McClellan won a state-record 367 games at Barton in 1970-2005.

Malham year-by-year YEAR;RECORD;PLAYOFFS 1981;7-4;Did not advance 1982;6-5;Did not advance 1983;13-1;AAA state champs 1984;9-4;AAA semifinals 1985;7-3;Did not advance 1986;9-2;AAA first round 1987;9-4;AAAA semifinals 1988;5-4-2;AAAA first round 1989;1-8-1;Did not advance 1990;4-6;Did not advance 1991;8-4;AAAA second round 1992;10-3;AAAA semifinals 1993;12-1;AAAA semifinals 1994;7-4;AAAA first round 1995;7-5;AAAA second round 1996;7-3-1;AAAA first round 1997;13-1;AAAA runner-up 1998;12-2;AAAA runner-up 1999;10-2;AAAAA second round 2000;14-0;AAAAA state champs 2001;10-2;AAAAA second round 2002;10-3;AAAAA semifinals 2003;8-3;AAAAA first round 2004;7-4;AAAAA first round 2005;1-9;Did not advance 2006;6-4;Did not advance 2007;7-4;7A first round 2008;9-2;7A second round 2009;10-2;7A semifinals 2010;9-3;7A second round 2011;3-7;Did not advance 2012;7-5;7A second round 2013;12-1;7A runner-up 2014;6-5;7A first round 2015;10-1;7A second round 2016;7-5;7A second round 2017;6-6;7A second round 2018;2-0; TOTALS;299-133-4 (38 seasons)

However, Malham, who is 299-133-4 overall, is focused on his team improving to 3-0 this season after victories against Pine Bluff and El Dorado.

"We're just wanting to get ready to play a ballgame," Malham said. "I just want to have a good year, since it is my last year."

Malham, 65, is retiring after this season, which is his 38th at Cabot.

"If we don't get to 300, they'll fire me anyway," Malham joked.

During his career, Malham has won two state championships (1983, 2000) and led the Panthers to three other title games (1997, 1998, 2013). Cabot has made the state playoffs 29 times under Malham with the Dead-T offense.

"When you've been the head coach for 38 years, you're going to have some wins, for sure," Malham said. "I've had great coaches. I've had some good high school football players.

"The kids work hard and do a great job."

In a 27-10 victory last Friday at El Dorado, the Panthers rushed for 281 yards. Senior TJ Rogers scored two rushing touchdowns (31 and 5 yards) and classmate Brad Morales had a 1-yard scoring run. Senior Jesse Windemaker, who is in his first season as Cabot's starting quarterback, added a 1-yard sneak for another touchdown.

Rogers had 1,200 rushing yards last season, while Morales finished with 800.

"When you've got 2,000 yards back on offense, that's a good start," Malham said.

Benton (1-1) was off last week after facing Bryant and Arkadelphia in its first two games. Senior quarterback Colen Morrow passed for 336 yards with 3 touchdowns and classmate Zak Wallace ran for 3 touchdowns in the Panthers' 56-17 victory at Arkadelphia on Aug. 31.

Benton's offense Malham's attention.

"They're picked high in 6A," he said. "It's the same thing every week. We have to try to stop the run, but don't give up the big play on the pass play. Make them earn their way down the field."

Cabot is one of six undefeated teams in the 7A-Central Conference. Malham said he hopes the Class 6A competition the Panthers have faced will help his team for the conference schedule, which begins Sept. 21 against Little Rock Catholic for Cabot.

"North Little Rock, Conway, you go down the list," Malham said. "There's no breathers. You have to be ready to play every Friday night."

