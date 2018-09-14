CINCINNATI -- Andy Dalton threw four touchdown passes in the first half -- three to A.J. Green -- against a defense that has bedeviled him throughout his career, and the Cincinnati Bengals held on for a 34-23 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
Dalton knocked the Ravens (1-1) out of playoff contention last season by throwing a 49-yard touchdown pass in the closing seconds of the final game in Baltimore. On Thursday, he sliced-and-diced a defense that has more often gotten the upper hand in their AFC North rivalry, leading Cincinnati (2-0) to an early 21-point lead.
Heading into the game, Dalton had thrown more interceptions (17) than touchdowns (15) against the Ravens, including a four-interception game at Paul Brown Stadium last season. Dalton finished 24 of 42 for 265 yards, throwing 4 touchdown passes for only the fifth time in his career.
Green set the tone with touchdown catches of 4, 28 and 7 yards on consecutive possessions, a career high. Upset that he fumbled twice during a 34-23 victory at Indianapolis on Sunday, he caught everything near him during the Bengals' early surge. Green finished with five catches for 69 yards.
Dalton's 14-yard touchdown throw to Tyler Boyd made it 28-7 late in the first half.
Joe Flacco was sharp in an opening 47-3 victory over the Bills, but couldn't do anything against Cincinnati until the Bengals led by three touchdowns. Flacco threw two touchdown passes, including a 21-yarder to John Brown that cut the deficit to 28-23 with 9:35 left.
Flacco fumbled with 2:42 to go -- Shawn Williams stripped the ball from behind -- setting up a field goal by Randy Bullock that closed it out. He finished 32 of 55 for 376 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
