Arkansas offensive line commitment Joseph Stone loved hearing the Hog Call in Razorback Stadium for the first time at the Eastern Illinois game. He discussed the Hog Call and several other things on Recruiting Thursday.

"It's pretty crazy when you get that many people together calling the Hogs all at once. It's pretty crazy. It's an adrenaline rush for sure."

Stone, 6-8, 315 pounds, of Gulf Breeze, Fla., has graded 81 percent and has 14 pancake blocks in three games this season. He chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Purdue, Louisville, Florida Atlantic, Mercer and Middle Tennessee State during his official visit in April.

Down to 315 from 365 earlier in the year:

"A lot of running, cutting back on portions. A lot of running, summer practice and spring practice and all that and try and cut back on the calories."

Visited the Catfish Hole for Eastern Illinois game:

"Never disappoint. Always good with the hush puppies and honey butter. Once you have one bowl, you have to keep eating more."