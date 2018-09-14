FOOTBALL

Hall nominees announced

Tony Gonzalez, the most accomplished tight end in NFL history, Ed Reed, Champ Bailey and London Fletcher are first-year eligible players among the 102 modern-era nominees for the class of 2019 for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Gonzalez retired in 2013 after 17 pro seasons in which he had 1,325 receptions, second to Jerry Rice on the career list. Reed and Bailey were standout defensive backs for stout units. The 24th overall draft selection in 2002, Reed played 11 seasons in Baltimore, three times leading the league in interceptions. Bailey began his career with Washington in 1999 as the seventh overall draft choice. He moved to Denver in 2004, and led the NFL in interceptions with 10 in 2006. Fletcher became a starting linebacker in St. Louis in 1999 and won a Super Bowl. A rare undrafted player to be nominated for the Hall of Fame, he missed only one start from 1999-2013 with the Rams, Bills and Redskins.

DE Bosa out Sunday

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa will miss Sunday's game at Buffalo because of a bone bruise to his left foot. Coach Anthony Lynn said Thursday that the team will be cautious before bringing the third-year lineman back. Bosa first injured the foot during training camp, which caused him to miss the preseason. He then reinjured it during practice on Sept. 5. Bosa has 23 career sacks in 2 seasons, including an NFL-record 19 in his first 20 games. His presence was missed in last week's 38-28 loss to Kansas City as the Chargers were unable to consistently pressure Pat Mahomes and only got one sack. Isaac Rochell is expected to get the start again in Bosa's place.

Seattle to sign Kendricks

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign linebacker Mychal Kendricks to a one-year contract despite his recent guilty plea on insider trading charges. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday that Kendricks' agreement is expected to be finalized in time for him to join the Seahawks for their Week 2 Game at Chicago. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signing. Kendricks signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns in June after winning a Super Bowl title last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Kendricks pleaded guilty last week to insider trading charges. His sentencing is not expected to take place until January. The Browns released him Aug. 29, after the charges were filed.

Roethlisberger held out

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missed practice again Thursday due to an issue with his right elbow. Roethlisberger, 36, injured the elbow on Pittsburgh's next-to-last offensive snap in a Week 1 tie with Cleveland. He did not practice Wednesday and second-year quarterback Josh Dobbs took all the snaps with the starters Thursday. Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner declined to get into specifics about Roethlisberger's status for Sunday's home opener against Kansas City. Roethlisberger downplayed the significance of the injury on Wednesday. He often does not throw on Wednesdays during the season to help keep his right arm fresh. It is unusual for him not to practice on Thursdays. Roethlisberger has not missed a start due to injury since October 2016 when he sat out a loss to New England after undergoing a procedure on his left knee.

Texas OL out of hospital

Texas sophomore offensive lineman Patrick Hudson has been released from the hospital and returned to class a week after heat illness at practice sent him to intensive care. A Texas spokesman said Hudson left the hospital Wednesday. There has been no announced timetable for him to return to football. Hudson was rushed to the hospital Sept. 8 after his body temperature rose too high and team medical staff couldn't get it down to normal levels despite putting him in a cold-water bath. He was out of intensive care the next day. Texas said Hudson stayed in the hospital as doctors ran further tests. The school has declined to give details because of health privacy concerns. Maryland lineman Jordan McNair died of heatstroke June 13 after he was overcome at practice two weeks earlier. Maryland placed coach DJ Durkin on leave and parted with its strength and conditioning coach. Texas hosts No. 22 Southern California on Saturday.

BASKETBALL

Celtics guard arrested

Prosecutors say Boston Celtics guard Jabari Bird choked his girlfriend multiple times, kicked her and prevented her from leaving his apartment for hours last week before he collapsed in distress. Bird was held on $50,000 bail at his arraignment Thursday on domestic violence-related charges. Not-guilty pleas were entered on his behalf. Prosecutors say Bird choked the woman unconscious, threw her against the wall and dragged her by the ankles when she tried to leave his apartment in the Brighton neighborhood Friday. Bird spent several days in a hospital after his arrest. Bird's lawyer Brian Kelly, said that his client "understands the seriousness of the allegations" but that there are two sides to the story.

HOCKEY

Sharks trade for Karlsson

The San Jose Sharks have acquired two-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson from the Ottawa Senators. The teams announced the trade Thursday. San Jose is sending the Senators a first-round pick in 2019 or 2020, a second-round pick in 2019, forwards Chris Tierney, Josh Norris and Rudolfs Balcers, defenseman Dylan DeMelo and two conditional draft picks. The Sharks also get forward Francis Perron.

TENNIS

Grand Slams to keep 32 seeds

Grand Slam tournaments will continue to seed 32 players. The Grand Slam Board announced Thursday that it has given up its earlier-stated intention to revert to 16 seeds in 2019. The board representing the four Grand Slam tournaments -- the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, U.S. Open -- said that "following a full year of Grand Slam match analysis and feedback from all other constituencies, especially players and broadcast partners, the Grand Slam tournaments have decided there is no compelling reason to revert to 16 seeds." The board doubled the number of seeded players to 32 in June 2001. That decision was made partly in response to complaints from clay-court specialists that they wanted more draw protection at Wimbledon, the only major tournament played on grass.

