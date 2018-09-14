Auburn Tigers wide receiver Ryan Davis (23) runs against Washington in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Overall, this is a pretty interesting weekend in the SEC with two big conference games, both within the Western Division, and what looks like a competitive nonconference game for the University of Arkansas.

The biggest game is LSU at Auburn, which is why CBS grabbed it for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. This showdown of Tigers might not be settled until the final possession if the LSU defense can play hard on every down.

Since gambling is not encouraged, nor discouraged, betting lines are not used in the picks. It is just head-to-head competition.

Went 10-2 last week, and the season record is 22-4.

North Texas at Arkansas

In the preseason, it was predicted this game would not be a walkover and that the Hogs would not be 100 percent sure about their quarterback. If that is true, it is time to look at other quarterback options before SEC play starts. Lots in the media are going with the Mean Green, but yours truly is convinced the elevation had as much to do with the Razorbacks' defensive collapse in the fourth quarter as anything. We find out Saturday. Arkansas 31-21

Arkansas State at Tulsa

The Red Wolves survived the country's best football team, Alabama, and now turn their attention to a Hurricane team that almost beat Texas. These teams have split four previous meetings, although ASU lost the last game 54-7 in 2003. The Red Wolves program is totally different now. Arkansas State 35-21

Alabama at Ole Miss

Expect Ole Miss to score. Expect Alabama to score more. The Rebels have scored 123 points in two games but given up 68. It's a Hawaiian showdown at quarterback, and the Rebels' Jordan Ta'amu is good. Bama's Tua Tagovailoa is a Heisman Trophy candidate. Alabama 49-34

LSU at Auburn

Both already have quality wins: purple Tigers topped Miami and blue Tigers bested Washington. Distinct advantage being down on The Plains. One of these teams will be out of the SEC West race after Saturday. Auburn 28-24

Colorado State at Florida

No 5,000-feet elevation advantage here, and the Gators are looking to bounce back after losing to Kentucky. Dan Mullen is good in games like this. Florida 31-17

Middle Tennessee State at Georgia

The Blue Raiders couldn't handle Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs are on a march to Atlanta. Georgia 42-10

Murray State at Kentucky

Fresh off a loss to UCA, the Racers' only hope is the Wildcats' heads are still in the clouds after beating Florida. Kentucky 52-7

Louisiana-Lafayette at Mississippi State

The Ragin' Cajuns beat Grambling State, then took a week off. They will wish they had this week off. Mississippi State 49-21

Missouri at Purdue

If this was an engineering contest, the Boilermakers would be favored. It isn't. Just off a loss to Eastern Michigan after a loss to Northwestern, both at home, this game doesn't bode well for the home team. The Tigers will remain untested with their Charmin schedule. Missouri 42-3

Marshall at South Carolina

This game was canceled due to Hurricane Florence.

UTEP at Tennessee

The Miners are riding a 14-game losing streak that includes losses at home to North Arizona and UT-San Antonio. They are going to hate Rocky Top by the half. Tennessee 49-6

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M

The Warhawks are 2-0 by a total of four points. The Aggies lost a heartbreaker to No. 2 Clemson and will be looking to get back on track with some style points. Texas A&M 63-14

Vanderbilt at Notre Dame

Yikes. The Commodores' undefeated start comes to a big end in a big place. Notre Dame 49-17

