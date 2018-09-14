NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Courtney Reed (27) of Bentonville West hits the ball into the block of Tayonna Wilson (14) of Rogers Heritage in the 4th set Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at War Eagle Arena in Rogers.

ROGERS -- Bentonville West may not have been at full strength, but the Lady Wolverines still found a way earn a victory Thursday night at War Eagle Arena.

Sophomore Emerson Traweek put down a match-high 19 kills to help West claim a hard-fought 3-2 win (25-23, 25-13, 21-25, 18-25, 15-3) over Rogers Heritage.

The Lady Wolverines (9-5, 4-1 6A-West Conference) remain in a three-way tie for first place in the league, but survived a fight from last-place Heritage.

West, which was without 5-11 junior Kortney Puckett (hamstring) and seniors Kerryann Ptacek (concussion) and Paddi Gudivada (concussion) because of injuries, dropped sets three and four. But seized the momentum early in the fifth set and scored 12 out of the last 13 points to roll to the win.

West coach Julie Rowan acknowledged her team struggled at times, but she loved their tenacity in facing adversity.

"You could tell we were trying to find out groove," Rowan said. "There were a lot of miscommunication issues that were happening. It took a while. It kinda felt like that all night. I felt like they showed a lot of growth being able to put in some different bodies.

'We had so many people in some different spots. I feel like we gave the girls a lot of experience. I was really proud of Jayden Lindsey. She was the one who served us out in that fifth set. She showed a lot of mental toughness. I was pleased with that. With our serving the rest of the night, we didn't really string points together."

Lindsey and Shea O'Brien led with three aces each West finished with 14 as a team. O'Brien also had a team-high 13 digs, while setter Winnie Spurlock dished out 20 assists.

Heritage (1-11, 0-5) wouldn't go away, despite losing the first two sets. Lady War Eagles coach Lindsey Biocic loved her team's fight, but also lamented letting a lead get away in the first set.

"We've been fighting all season," Biocic said. "Very proud of the girls believing in themselves and each other to come back and win the third and fourth sets. We should have had the first set and that's on us. We helped them out a little that fifth set for sure."

Tayonna Wilson was a force at the net for Heritage with 11 kills and eight blocks, while Kyndall Strickland added seven kills. Josie Stitt dished out 25 assists, while Brittney Ware led with 13 digs.

Springdale Har-Ber 3, Van Buren 0

Outside hitter Jayci Carpenter hammered a match-high 15 kills to lead the Lady Wildcats to the hard-fought 25-23, 25-15, 25-23 win in a battle of 6A-West Conference co-leaders.

Mackenzie White added 11 kills, while Molly Kingston had a match-high 22 digs. Setter Lauren Cloud also contributed a double-double with 15 assists and 11 digs for Har-Ber (10-4, 4-1), which maintained a share of first place with the win.

Grace Doolittle led the Lady Pointers (7-5, 3-2) with nine kills. Zoe Morrison added six kills, while MikellePorter dished out 28 assists.

Bentonville High 3, Rogers High 0

Senior captain Cait Hudgens had 13 kills and 10 digs as Bentonville claimed a 25-18, 25-21, 25-17 victory over Rogers in Tiger Arena.

Savanna Riney had 10 kills and a team-high 15 digs, while Trinity Hamilton added nine kills and 13 digs for the Lady Tigers (6-9, 4-1), who retained their share of the league's top spot. Meagan Atchison added 25 assists and three aces, while Callie Neumann contributed 14 digs and Taylor Shapley 12 assists.

Freshman Ryley Martin had a season-high 11 digs for Rogers (3-11, 1-4), while Abby Harris added 8 kills and 16 assists. Anna Randels contributed 11 digs and seven kills, while Camiran Brockhoff had 12 assists and 3 aces and Alexa Albarran had nine digs.

Fayetteville 3, Springdale 0

Rosana Hicks had 11 kills to lead Fayetteville to a sweep past Springdale (25-15, 25-9, and 25-23).

Carly Unruh had four aces while Jaden Weller added 18 assists and Laney Daniels 13 digs for the Lady Bulldogs.

Fort Smith Southside 3, Mount St. Mary 0

Sophomore Avery Fitzgerald post 15 kills and three blocks to lead the Mavericks to a 25-9, 25-14, 25-2 win over the Belles in 6A-Central Conference action.

Sophomore Hannah Hogue added 15 assists and four blocks, while Hannah Holland added 10 kils and two aces. Emily Bass also contributed a team-high 14 digs. Sophmore Aleigha Johnson also had eight blocks for the Mavericks (11-2, 5-0).

Greenwood 3, Russellville 0

Abby Cagle had 12 kills and Camryn Presley added 11 to lead the Lady Bulldogs to a 25-15, 25-15, 25-15 win over Russellvilel.

Izzy Davis also had a team-high 16 digs for Greenwood (11-4, 5-0 5A-West).

Siloam Springs 3, Vilonia 1

Siloam Springs shook off an early game one loss to come back and beat Vilonia 25-27, 25-13, 25-18, 25-11 in a 5A-West Conference match Thursday night.

Chloe Price led the Lady Panthers (8-4, 3-1) with a triple double of 17 kills, 17 assists, 11 digs and five aces, while Ellie Lampton finished with 16 kills and 13 digs.

Makenna Thomas had 21 assists and seven kills, while Maddy Lasater had 20 digs and Kelsey Lewis 19 digs. Vilonia fell to 1-9-1, 0-4 in conference play.

