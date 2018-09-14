MOTOR SPORTS

Street stocks paying $10k to win

The nation’s richest and most prestigious dirt street stock event will be at Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove this weekend.

The 23rd Schoenfeld Headers Mid-America Street Stock Championship figures to draw the nation’s top drivers and teams in the division. Saturday night’s main event pays $10,000 to win and $800 to start.

The event began Thursday night with practice and time trials. Tonight, there will be qualifying heat races and the 50-lap main event will be Saturday night. Also on the card will be the Kajun Mini-Stock Association, paying $2,000 to win, IMCA modifieds, hobby stocks and the front-wheel drive division.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m. each night. Adult grandstand admission is $12 tonight and $20 Saturday night. Children aged 14 and under get in free. Pit passes are $30 each night.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Arkansas falls to Georgia in SEC opener

Two second-half goals by Georgia proved to be too much for the University of Arkansas to overcome as it fell 3-1 in its SEC opener Thursday at the Turner Soccer Complex in Athens, Ga.

Arkansas (5-2-1) junior Kayla McKeon scored for a team-leading fourth time this season after converting a penalty kick in the 84th minute, but that was not until after Georgia had scored twice in a span of four minutes, making it 3-0.

In other games Thursday, Megan McClure made seven saves for Arkansas State University (3-2-2) in a 3-0 loss to Memphis on Thursday in Jonesboro. ... Junior forward Hagan Griffith recorded2goalsand1assisttoleadHendrixCollegetoa5-0 victory against Louisiana College in Conway.

MEN’S SOCCER

Attwal’s OT goal lifts Hendrix

Junior forward Safin Attwal scored the winning goal in overtime to lead Hendrix College to a 3-2 victory over Louisiana College on Thursday in Conway. Eli Brizendine and Abe Studor also scored for the Warriors (2-2-0).

In other matches Thursday, Jason Diaz and Brandon Patterson scored for Harding University in a 2-0 victory over Southwest Baptist in Bolivar, Mo. ... Ole Kjoerholt scored his first goal of the season in the University of Central Arkansas’ 2-1 loss to the University of Texas at Rio Grande.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas State tops Central Arkansas

Carlisa May had 24 kills and Macey Putt had 17 as Arkansas State University defeated the University of Central Arkansas 25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 25-22 in Jonesboro.

In other matches Thursday, Anna Demmer had 15 digs and and Erin Black added 14 more in the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith’s 25-17, 25-10, 25-17 victory over Wayland Baptist in Fort Smith. ... Harding University pushed its winning streak to three after defeating the University of Arkansas-Monticello 25-19, 25-15, 25-14. ... Henderson State extended its winning streak to 11 matches as it defeated Southern Arkansas 25-12, 25-22, 25-22 in Magnolia. ... Allie Anderson had 16 kills and Emily Acker dished out 23 assists as Arkansas Tech University swept Ouachita Baptist University 26-24, 25-16, 25-20 in Russellville.