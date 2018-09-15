UCA at Southeastern Louisiana

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Strawberry Stadium, Hammond, La.

RECORDS UCA 1-1; Southeastern Louisiana 0-2

COACHES Nathan Brown (1-1 in first season at UCA and overall); Frank Scelfo (0-2 in first season at Southeastern Louisiana and overall)

SERIES UCA leads 8-3

LAST MEETING 2017: UCA 38, Southeastern Louisiana 6

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway; KKPT-FM, 94.1, in Little Rock

INTERNET ucasports.com/KUCA

WHEN UCA HAS THE BALL UCA will start its balanced attack with an attempt to rush successfully with a combination of three running backs -- junior Carlos Blackman, senior Cedric Battle and sophomore Kierre Crossley. Through two games, Blackman leads UCA with 134 yards and 2 touchdowns on 38 carries. Among Southland Conference quarterbacks who have thrown 10 or more passes, UCA sophomore Breylin Smith leads the Southland with a completion percentage of 73.2 percent. UCA senior receiver Lester Wells is tied for fourth in the Southland with 11 catches for 169 yards.

WHEN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA HAS THE BALL Junior quarterback Chason Virgil has passed for 547 yards and 4 touchdowns. Junior receiver Juwan Petit-Frere leads the Southland in receiving yards with an average of 104.0 yards a game. Through two games, he has caught 10 passes for 208 yards and 2 touchdowns. Southeastern Louisiana is last out of the Southland's 11 teams in rushing with an average of 68.5 yards a game

WHAT'S AT STAKE UCA has won nine consecutive Southland Conference games. ... Southeastern Louisiana has lost three consecutive games to UCA. Its last victory came in 2014, 41-24, in Hammond, La.

-- Pete Perkins

Sports on 09/15/2018