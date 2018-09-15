FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas coaches would have preferred to redshirt Noah Gatlin this season.

That's usually how it works with a true freshman offensive lineman.

But Gatlin isn't redshirting. He's starting.

Gatlin, a Jonesboro High School graduate, made his first start at left tackle last week at Colorado State and played all 75 offensive snaps as the Rams beat the Razorbacks 34-27.

"Noah did extremely well," senior center Hjalte Froholdt said. "I think he came out with his hair on fire. He was ready to go and he performed throughout the game."

Gatlin smiled when he was told of Froholdt's comments.

"I just get fired up," he said. "I just love the game. It's fun."

Arkansas Coach Chad Morris praised Gatlin after reviewing the game film.

"This is a young man that has really come in and impressed us," Morris said. "He's got a great future here, a great career ahead of him.

"We wish we didn't have to play a true freshman, especially at that left tackle, but the moment was not too big for him. He made some mistakes at times, but that's to be expected when you put a freshman out on the field."

Early in the summer Gatlin figured to be a third-team left tackle.

Then, redshirt junior Colton Jackson, who has 13 career starts, underwent back surgery in July.

Redshirt freshman Dalton Wagner began preseason camp as the No. 1 left tackle, but he underwent an emergency appendectomy. After Wagner had to miss several practices, redshirt freshman Shane Clenin started at left tackle in Arkansas' season-opening 55-20 victory over Eastern Illinois.

Clenin sustained an ankle injury, so Gatlin started at Colorado State with Wagner getting a few snaps at right tackle backing up senior Brian Wallace.

Jackson returned to practice full-go this week, but Gatlin will likely start again today against North Texas. Morris said he's hopeful Jackson will play a couple of series.

Clenin worked as center this week in the practice periods open to the media Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Noah is getting some valuable game experience that only will pay off in the future," Morris said. "If he has to start [today], he'll be be better than he was last Saturday."

Gatlin said he's ready to start again and feels more ready after playing a full game.

"I definitely think my confidence is a lot higher than it was," he said. "I just have to keep preparing and knowing that I'm a true freshman, I'm probably going to get attacked a little more than the other guys."

Arkansas still is down two offensive linemen with Jalen Merrick retiring from football because of headaches and Deion Malone suffering a season-ending knee injury in camp, but the numbers improved this week.

Morris said with the return of Jackson and Clenin the Razorbacks had 10 scholarship offensive linemen at practice for the first time this season.

"It's awesome," Froholdt said. "I feel like a real unit now."

Four offensive linemen have played for the first time this season with redshirt freshman Kirby Adcock -- who started at left guard against Eastern Illinois -- joining Gatlin, Clenin and Wagner.

"It excites me to know that we have a lot of young guys playing, and playing at a high level," Razorbacks offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said. "It's only going to make us better as we move forward.

"When we can get the [injured players] back, it's going to make it where we have a lot more depth and guys that can rotate in there and keep us fresh."

Sophomore Ty Clary started at left guard against Colorado State and junior Austin Capps -- who moved from the defensive line during camp -- also got snaps there.

Senior guard Johnny Gibson is starting on the right side along with Wallace. Froholdt has started the first two games at center after starting every game at left guard in 2016 and 2017.

Morris said the players and offensive line coach Dustin Fry have done a good job dealing with so many injuries.

"I think everybody has handled it as good as you possibly could have," Morris said. "They understand there are some things we can't control.

"I think Coach Fry has done a fabulous job of cross-training guys to try and maximize the depth that we do have. ... It's been a collective effort and I've been very pleased with their attitude."

Gatlin said he never imaged he'd be starting this season.

"It's definitely made it challenging, but that's part of the game," he said. "People are going to get hurt.

"You just have to handle adversity and give it everything you've got."

Sports on 09/15/2018