A week off did little to stop the Little Rock Christian Warriors.

Scoring on all but one of their first-half possessions, the Warriors drilled the Greenbrier Panthers 56-13 Friday night on their home field.

While the Warriors' offense was clicking, scoring on their first four possessions en route to a 49-0 halftime lead, the defense was just as imposing.

Greenbrier suffered a blocked punt and was in negative yardage most of the first half before its final two possessions moved the ball against Little Rock Christian reserves. The Panthers had 43 yards of offense in the first half and two first downs.

"Their defense was good,'' Greenbrier Coach Randy Tribble. "They've given everybody a hard time.

"We weren't very good. We were not able to take advantage of the things we thought we could. They have speed all over the field and we were not able to match that. They blocked us better than we blocked them, and they tackled us better than we tackled them. It was just football."

Little Rock Christian opened with a 12-play, 82-yard drive. Sophomore Corey Platt scored from the 10.

After a three-play Greenbrier possession and short punt, Kendel Givens scored on a 35-yard run. Justice Hill hit Chris Hightower with a 5-yard pass. Strong-legged sophomore Isaiah Hankins was perfect on all three extra points, and it was 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

After Matthew Ware, who had 3 receptions for 85 yards, grabbed a 44-yard pass from Hill, Alex Veasey scored on a 13-yard run on the next play.

Lawson Howard blocked a punt that led to an 8-yard TD pass from Hill to MJ Loggins. Givens, who rushed for 70 yards, got his second score on a 2-yard run, and Loggins scored again on a 4-yard carry.

It was 56-0 when Dukes D'orris added the final Warriors TD on a 1-yard run that was set up by William Parker Kerfoot's interception return.

Hill was 17-of-20 passing for 186 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also ran for 20 yards and did not play in the second half.

"We challenged the guys to come out fast, and both offense and defense did that,'' Little Rock Christian Coach Eric Cohu said. "We had a good night. We're really trying to build a defensive identity. We want a totality of team."

Greenbrier scored on a 21-yard run by Trey Havens, and Logan King caught a 9-yard scoring pass.

Photo by Mitchell PE Masilun

Little Rock Christian running back Kendel Givens (20) fights off Greenbrier’s Ty Embry as he tries to run for more yardage during Friday’s victory. Givens scored on a 35-yard touchdown run in the first half.

Sports on 09/15/2018