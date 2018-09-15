Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz scores a touchdown last Saturday in the Tigers’ 63-9 victory over Alabama State. No. 7 Au- burn hosts No. 12 LSU today in a game that could determine which team can contend with Alabama for the SEC West Division title.

AUBURN, Ala. -- Chandler Cox expects this Auburn-LSU game to be bloody and intense, like usual.

The H-back for No. 7 Auburn figures that's standard for the rivalry with No. 12 LSU and sees no reason today's confrontation will be any different.

"It's always hot. It's always sweaty. Always bloody," Cox said. "It's one of those games that's a bloodbath. It's going to come down to the wire. We've got to expect that."

The winner of the first big SEC West clash could emerge as the most likely challenger to No. 1 Alabama in a division with four Top 25 teams and two others receiving votes.

Both Auburn (2-0) and LSU (2-0) already have wins over teams ranked in the Top 10 at the time. LSU beat then-No. 8 Miami and Auburn topped then-No. 6 Washington, followed by predictable routs of overmatched opponents.

For Auburn, memories are fresh from last season's blown 20-0 lead. LSU won that game 27-23 , and guard Garrett Brumfield gave his team a reminder of what's ahead shortly after a win over Southeastern Louisiana.

"He told us how big a game the Auburn game is," safety Grant Delpit said. "He said that we can't take it for granted that we'll win this game just because we have won the first two games. He told us that we have to come out punching because we stole one from them last year."

The home team has won 16 of the last 18 meetings. Auburn has been much better at Jordan-Hare, nursing a 13-game home winning streak that included victories over then-No. 1s Georgia and Alabama last season.

"I feel like it will give us a home-field advantage because when we play at Jordan-Hare, we have the mindset that we don't lose at home," Auburn cornerback Jamel Dean said.

These games might be bloody, but they are rarely boring. LSU's last visit to Jordan-Hare Stadium ended with an apparent winning touchdown that didn't count because time ran out before the snap. A day later, LSU fired Coach Les Mile s and offensive coordinator Cam Cameron.

Auburn is a 10-point favorite in this one.

"This is a better football team than Miami. We know that," LSU Coach Ed Orgeron said. "It's a big rivalry for the LSU Tigers. It's SEC play. It's physical football. It's going to take our best to beat them."

