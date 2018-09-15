SPRINGDALE -- Shiloh Christian running back Jarret Russ doesn't practice spins in his footwork drills.

Planting one foot, turning his body completely around and using his other foot to push forward is something that just comes naturally to him. That came in handy when the Saints needed him to pick up yardage and keep the clock running on the last drive of their 28-21 victory over Beggs, Okla., on Friday night.

Shiloh Christian 28, Beggs, Okla., 21 Beggs 0 0 14 7 — 21 Shiloh 21 0 0 7 — 28 First Quarter Shiloh — Thomson 49 pass from Reece (Kick failed), 10:19 Shiloh — Tollett 64 pass from Henry (Newsworthy pass from Thompson), 8:57 Shiloh — Reece 15 run (Williams kick), 5:48 Third Quarter Beggs — Austin 2 run (Pendegrass kick), 7:24 Beggs — Jordan 38 yard from Spring (Pendegrass kick), 1:41 Fourth Quarter Shiloh — Thomson 33 pass from Reece (Williams kick), 11:51 Beggs — Spring 1 run (Pendegrass kick), 5:54

"I just wanted to win more than the other team, so I just went out there and got it," Russ said. "I've been running the ball since I was in second grade, so at this point, [spinning] is just a natural reaction."

On that final drive, which started at the 5 minute, 46 second mark in the fourth quarter, Russ was given eight consecutive handoffs. Although the Beggs defense knew what was coming, the bruising back didn't run for fewer than three yards on any of the plays. Two crucial third-down situations seemed to go the Golden Demons' way, as they appeared to have stopped Russ a few yards behind the line to gain. Instead, the senior made defenders miss with that patented spin, and he kept the drive alive.

"The way he finished that drive was unbelievable," said Shiloh Christian coach Jeff Conaway. "He was breaking tackles, he was determined to run the clock out, and it was a great effort by him."

Russ finished the game with 20 carries for 94 yards, but the Saints' scoring was predicated on junior quarterback Eli Reece's play. The Saints' dual-quarterback system was in full force during the first quarter, as they went up 21-0 on a team that came into the game scoring 47 points a game and giving up only three. Reece scored two touchdowns in that quarter, one through the air and one on the ground, to give the home squad an early advantage.

"We came into the game with an aggressive game plan, and we wanted to score early, which we did," Reece said. "We capitalized, and everybody did their job, which was awesome."

Reece's first and final touchdown passes on the day were delivered to senior receiver Blake Thomson, who hauled in a 49 yarder to get things started and finished it off with a 33-yard sideline catch that capped things off.

"As a senior, the coaches have trust in me to make those plays," Thomson said. "I've gotta boost that trust by making those plays, so it's a great feeling."

Thomson's 84 yards on three receptions plus junior Truitt Tollett's eight catches for 176 yards were exactly what the team needed to fend off a Beggs team that turned around that early deficit by backing Shiloh's offense up. A shanked punt and a blocked punt on back-to-back possessions allowed the Demons to take over at the Saints' 11-yard line two times in a row, and they later punched in an easy quarterback sneak with senior Dalton Spring. He finished with 136 yards on 12 of 30 passing for a touchdown and two interceptions.

Thomson said the Saints must learn to build on big leads instead of giving their opponents chances to cut into deficits.

"When we've got our foot on their throats, we've gotta step on it," Thomson said. "We'll just continue to work at that. We finished the game, so that's all that matters."

