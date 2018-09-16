Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry will hold a "Freezer Cleanout Day" on Saturday at Bass Pro Shops in Little Rock from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The event will enable Arkansas hunters to bring professionally processed deer meat to the store to help feed hungry Arkansans.

Anyone that donates processed deer meat, who buys a hunting or fishing license or makes a cash donation to Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry will will be entered in a drawing to win a Savage 64F .22-caliber semiautomatic rifle. Also, four $25 Bass Pro Shops gift cards will be given away each hour.

Kruse Meat Products will have samples of venison summer sausage. The Central Arkansas Dutch Oven Society will give free deer chili samples and Dutch oven cobbler.

For more information, contact Ronnie Ritter at (501) 282-0006 or visit www.arkansashunters.org.

Sports on 09/16/2018