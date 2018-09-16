Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Sept.15, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CLEVELAND -- Unchallenged for months, the Cleveland Indians clinched their third consecutive AL Central title with a 15-0 blowout on Saturday of the Detroit Tigers, who made four errors and managed only two hits.

Francisco Lindor and Michael Brantley connected for back-to-back home runs in the first inning off Michael Fulmer (3-12), Jose Ramirez had three hits and the Indians built an 11-0 lead after two on the way to becoming the first team to clinch a division championship.

It's the initial step toward an October when Cleveland will try to win its first World Series since 1948 -- the longest drought in the majors. After so many close calls, the Indians believe this is their year.

Cleveland's current three-year reign in the Central is the club's longest since winning five in a row from 1995-99. The Indians became the first team this year to clinch a division and the second assured of the postseason after Boston, which will be no worse than a wild card.

Mike Clevinger (12-8) allowed one hit in six innings, and Yonder Alonso added a two-run home run as Cleveland's offense awakened from a late-season slump.

The lone blemish for the Indians was an injury to designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion, who rolled his right ankle while rounding second base in the fourth. The team said the sprain was mild, but it's one more issue Manager Terry Francona must monitor while getting his team ready for the postseason.

The Indians removed any suspense about whether they would clinch by scoring six times in the first, the outburst triggered by the shots from Lindor and Brantley off Fulmer, who was pulled after five pitches because of knee inflammation.

Lindor's 35th homer was also the All-Star's eighth leading off, breaking the club record he shared with Grady Sizemore (2008). Brantley followed with his 16th homer, prompting Tigers catcher Brian McCann to wave to Detroit's dugout to check Fulmer. The 2016 AL Rookie of the Year fell to 0-7 in his last 10 starts.

The Tigers hurt themselves by making two errors on routine grounders in the first.

INTERLEAGUE

RED SOX 5, METS 3 Pinch-hitter Brock Holt drove a tiebreaking double off the Green Monster on the first pitch after Jackie Bradley Jr. hit one off the very top of the left-field wall, helping host Boston lower its magic number to five. Rick Porcello (17-7) earned his 10th consecutive interleague victory, pitching five innings of two-hit ball as the Red Sox improved their major league-best record to 102-47. Steve Pearce had three hits for Boston, and Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 41st save.

ASTROS 10, DIAMONDBACKS 4 George Springer had four hits and scored three runs to help host Houston beat Arizona.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 8, YANKEES 7 CC Sabathia got clocked early and New York, despite hitting four home runs during a furious rally, kept wobbling toward a playoff spot in a home loss to Toronto.

RAYS 7, ATHLETICS 5 Jake Bauers hit a three-run home run off Jeurys Familia (4-2) in the eighth inning to help host Tampa Bay slow playoff-chasing Oakland.

ROYALS 10, TWINS 3 Ian Kennedy pitched six innings to earn his first win since the first week of April, Alex Gordon drove in five runs and host Kansas City won for the fifth time in six games.

WHITE SOX 2, ORIOLES 0 Reynaldo Lopez continued his late-season surge to lift visiting Chicago over Baltimore. The 24-year-old Lopez (6-9) has a 1.10 ERA over his past five starts. He struck out six and allowed four hits and a walk.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 17, CARDINALS 4 Yasiel Puig homered three times and had a career-high seven RBI, giving him five home runs in two games, and visiting Los Angeles moved ahead of St. Louis into sole possession of the second National League wild card.

NATIONALS 7, BRAVES 1 Washington 19-year-old rookie Juan Soto become the youngest player to steal three bases in a game, had an RBI single and scored the tiebreaking run as visiting Washington stopped Atlanta’s season-best, six-game winning streak.

CUBS 1, REDS 0 Jon Lester allowed 2 hits over 7 innings with a season-high 9 strikeouts, Willson Contreras hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning and host Chicago maintained its NL Central lead.

PIRATES 3, BREWERS 1 Zach Davies failed to hold an early lead and gave up a go-ahead double to Francisco Cervelli in the fourth inning that lifted visiting Pittsburgh over Milwaukee.

PHILLIES 5, MARLINS 4 Cesar Hernandez hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the fifth, seven relievers combined on seven shutout innings and host Philadelphia beat Miami.

