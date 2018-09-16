• Players with Arkansas connections who are either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve prior to Week 2 of the NFL season:

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

RB ALEX COLLINS (Ravens/Arkansas)

THURSDAY 9-35 rushing, 3-55 receiving, including a 24-yarder, in loss to Bengals

SEASON 16-48 rushing, 1 TD; 4-61 receiving

WR JARIUS WRIGHT (Panthers/Warren-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK/SEASON 3-23 receiving, 1 fumble in victory over Cowboys

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Saints/Arkansas State)

LAST WEEK/SEASON 8 tackles, 5 unassisted in loss to Buccaneers

DE TREY FLOWERS (Patriots/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK/SEASON 5 tackles, 2 unassisted, 1.5 sacks in victory over Texans

DT DARIUS PHILON (Chargers/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK/SEASON 1 tackle in loss to Chiefs

DE CHRIS SMITH (Browns/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK/SEASON 3 tackles, 1 unassisted in tie with Steelers

DB TREMON SMITH (Chiefs/Central Arkansas)

LAST WEEK/SEASON 1 unassisted tackle in victory over Chargers

DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK/SEASON 3 tackles, 2 unassisted, 1.5 sacks in victory over Texans

ACTIVE/NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK

DL MITCHELL LOEWEN (Saints/Arkansas)

OT TERRON ARMSTEAD (Saints/UAPB)

OT JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas)

OL FRANK RAGNOW (Lions/Arkansas)

QB BRANDON ALLEN (Rams/Fayetteville-Arkansas)

S GEORGE ODUM (Colts/Central Arkansas)

TE CHARLES CLAY (Bills/LR Central)

TE AJ DERBY (Dolphins/Arkansas)

TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Redskins/White Hall-Arkansas)

SUSPENDED

TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Chiefs/Jacksonville)

PRACTICE SQUAD

TE TANNER HUDSON (Buccaneers/Southern Arkansas)

OG DENVER KIRKLAND (Raiders/Arkansas)

DT JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Buccaneers/Arkansas)

DT ROBERT THOMAS (Bills/Arkansas)

WR JALEN TOLLIVER (Cardinals/Arkansas-Monticello)

RB DAVE WILLIAMS (Broncos/Arkansas)

RB JONATHAN WILLIAMS (Saints/Arkansas)

DE JONATHAN WOODARD (Dolphins/Central Arkansas)

SIGNED THIS WEEK

DT CLINTON McDONALD (Broncos/Jacksonville)

RELEASED

WR KEON HATCHER (Raiders/Arkansas)

LB XAVIER WOODSON-LUSTER (Bills/Arkansas State)

INJURED RESERVE

RB J.D. McKISSIC (Seahawks/Arkansas State)

S TEVIN MITCHEL (Raiders/Arkansas)

RB KENNETH DIXON (Ravens/Strong)

PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM LIST

TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)

NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@arkansasonline.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.

