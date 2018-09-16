• Players with Arkansas connections who are either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve prior to Week 2 of the NFL season:
OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
RB ALEX COLLINS (Ravens/Arkansas)
THURSDAY 9-35 rushing, 3-55 receiving, including a 24-yarder, in loss to Bengals
SEASON 16-48 rushing, 1 TD; 4-61 receiving
WR JARIUS WRIGHT (Panthers/Warren-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK/SEASON 3-23 receiving, 1 fumble in victory over Cowboys
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Saints/Arkansas State)
LAST WEEK/SEASON 8 tackles, 5 unassisted in loss to Buccaneers
DE TREY FLOWERS (Patriots/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK/SEASON 5 tackles, 2 unassisted, 1.5 sacks in victory over Texans
DT DARIUS PHILON (Chargers/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK/SEASON 1 tackle in loss to Chiefs
DE CHRIS SMITH (Browns/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK/SEASON 3 tackles, 1 unassisted in tie with Steelers
DB TREMON SMITH (Chiefs/Central Arkansas)
LAST WEEK/SEASON 1 unassisted tackle in victory over Chargers
DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK/SEASON 3 tackles, 2 unassisted, 1.5 sacks in victory over Texans
ACTIVE/NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK
DL MITCHELL LOEWEN (Saints/Arkansas)
OT TERRON ARMSTEAD (Saints/UAPB)
OT JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas)
OL FRANK RAGNOW (Lions/Arkansas)
QB BRANDON ALLEN (Rams/Fayetteville-Arkansas)
S GEORGE ODUM (Colts/Central Arkansas)
TE CHARLES CLAY (Bills/LR Central)
TE AJ DERBY (Dolphins/Arkansas)
TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Redskins/White Hall-Arkansas)
SUSPENDED
TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Chiefs/Jacksonville)
PRACTICE SQUAD
TE TANNER HUDSON (Buccaneers/Southern Arkansas)
OG DENVER KIRKLAND (Raiders/Arkansas)
DT JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Buccaneers/Arkansas)
DT ROBERT THOMAS (Bills/Arkansas)
WR JALEN TOLLIVER (Cardinals/Arkansas-Monticello)
RB DAVE WILLIAMS (Broncos/Arkansas)
RB JONATHAN WILLIAMS (Saints/Arkansas)
DE JONATHAN WOODARD (Dolphins/Central Arkansas)
SIGNED THIS WEEK
DT CLINTON McDONALD (Broncos/Jacksonville)
RELEASED
WR KEON HATCHER (Raiders/Arkansas)
LB XAVIER WOODSON-LUSTER (Bills/Arkansas State)
INJURED RESERVE
RB J.D. McKISSIC (Seahawks/Arkansas State)
S TEVIN MITCHEL (Raiders/Arkansas)
RB KENNETH DIXON (Ravens/Strong)
PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM LIST
TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)
NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@arkansasonline.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.
Sports on 09/16/2018
Print Headline: NFL Arkansans
