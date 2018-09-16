Panthers at Falcons

Noon

LINE -- Falcons by 6

SERIES -- Falcons lead 28-18; Falcons beat Panthers 22-10, Dec. 31, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PANTHERS;VS.;FALCONS (RK)

(6) 147.0;RUSH;74.0 (27)

(28) 146.0;PASS;225.0 (18)

(28) 293.0;YARDS;299.0 (26)

(25) 16.0;POINTS;12.0 (29)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PANTHERS;VS.;FALCONS (RK)

(10) 94.0;RUSH;113.0 (15)

(3) 138.0;PASS;119.0 (2)

(3) 232.0;YARDS;232.0 (3)

(3) 8.0;POINTS;18.0 (10)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Matt Ryan enjoys seeing his division rival Panthers. Ryan is 12-8 in his career against Carolina, throwing for 5,485 yards and 31 TDs against 15 INTs. The Falcons have beaten the Panthers at home the past three seasons.

Chargers at Bills

Noon

LINE -- Chargers by 7

SERIES -- Chargers lead 24-12-2; Chargers beat Bills 54-24, Nov. 19, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS;VS.;BILLS (RK)

(11) 123.0;RUSH;83.0 (25)

(2) 418.0;PASS;70.0 (32)

(1) 541.0;YARDS;153.0 (32)

(8) 28.0;POINTS;3.0 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS;VS.;BILLS (RK)

(13) 106.0;RUSH;117.0 (19)

(22) 256.0;PASS;252.0 (21)

(20) 362.0;YARDS;369.0 (22)

(28) 38.0;POINTS;47.0 (30)

WHAT TO WATCH Are the Bills the worse team in football? They put up a paltry 153 yards of offense in their 47-3 loss to Baltimore. That's a total you'd expect to see from a low-tier FCS school against a Power 5 FBS team.

Browns at Saints

Noon

LINE -- Saints by 9 1/2

SERIES -- Browns lead 13-4; Browns beat Saints 26-24, Sept. 14, 2014

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNS;VS.;SAINTS (RK)

(2) 177.0;RUSH;43.0 (31)

(27) 150.0;PASS;432.0 (1)

(20) 327.0;YARDS;475.0 (3)

(18) 21.0;POINTS;40.0 (4)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNS;VS.;SAINTS (RK)

(28) 159.0;RUSH;112.0 (14)

(28) 313.0;PASS;417.0 (30)

(29) 472.0;YARDS;529.0 (31)

(14) 21.0;POINTS;48.0 (31)

WHAT TO WATCH Well, the Saints defense was supposed to no longer be a drain. Then it turned Tampa Bay backup QB Ryan Fitzpatrick into an Aaron Rodgers-Tom Brady hybrid in a 48-40 loss at home. Are we back to the days where Drew Brees and Co. have to outscore everyone?

Vikings at Packers

Noon

LINE -- Off

SERIES -- Packers lead 60-53-2; Vikings beat Packers 16-0, Dec. 23, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) VIKINGS;VS.;PACKERS (RK)

(15) 116.0;RUSH;69.0 (28)

(17) 227.0;PASS;301.0 (7)

(15) 343.0;YARDS;370.0 (10)

(12) 24.0;POINTS;24.0 (12)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) VIKINGS;VS.;PACKERS (RK)

(9) 90.0;RUSH;139.0 (24)

(18) 237.0;PASS;155.0 (7)

(12) 327.0;YARDS;294.0 (6)

(7) 16.0;POINTS;23.0 (16)

WHAT TO WATCH It's time to start wondering about the longevity of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. He is questionable this week after suffering a knee injury against the Bears, followed by his return to lead Green Bay to a 17-point fourth-quarter comeback victory. He takes a lot of hits, and he turns 35 in December.

Texans at Titans

Noon

LINE -- Texans by 3

SERIES -- Titans lead 17-15; Titans beat Texans 24-13, Dec. 3, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANS;VS.;TITANS (RK)

(20) 106.0;RUSH;159.0 (5)

(11) 256.0;PASS;313.0 (5)

(13) 362.0;YARDS;472.0 (4)

(5) 38.0;POINTS;21.0 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TEXANS;VS.;TITANS (RK)

(22) 123.0;RUSH;177.0 (31)

(31) 418.0;PASS;150.0 (6)

(32) 541.0;YARDS;327.0 (12)

(25) 28.0;POINTS;21.0 (14)

WHAT TO WATCH The Tennessee Titans lost their security blanket. TE Delanie Walker is out for the season after breaking his ankle. Who will step up for the 13-year veteran, who has averaged 71 catches over the previous five seasons?

Colts at Redskins

Noon

LINE --Redskins by 6

SERIES -- Colts lead 20-12; Colts beat Redskins 49-27, Nov. 30, 2014

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COLTS;VS.;REDSKINS (RK)

(26) 75.0;RUSH;182.0 (1)

(6) 305.0;PASS;247.0 (13)

(9) 380.0;YARDS;429.0 (6)

(16) 23.0;POINTS;24.0 (12)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COLTS;VS.;REDSKINS (RK)

(12) 101.0;RUSH;68.0 (4)

(17) 229.0;PASS;145.0 (4)

(14) 330.0;YARDS;213.0 (2)

(27) 34.0;POINTS;6.0 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH RB Adrian Peterson looked rejuvenated in his Redskins debut, running for 96 yards on 26 carries and covering 70 yards on 2 catches. Expect a few more superlative games from the 33-year-old, but consistency will be hard to maintain at his age.

Chiefs at Steelers

Noon

LINE -- Steelers by 5 1/2

SERIES -- Steelers lead 23-11; Steelers beat Chiefs 19-13, Oct. 15, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS;VS.;STEELERS (RK)

(20) 106.0;RUSH;159.0 (5)

(11) 256.0;PASS;313.0 (5)

(13) 362.0;YARDS;472.0 (4)

(5) 38.0;POINTS;21.0 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS;VS.;STEELERS (RK)

(22) 123.0;RUSH;177.0 (31)

(31) 418.0;PASS;150.0 (6)

(32) 541.0;YARDS;327.0 (12)

(25) 28.0;POINTS;21.0 (14)

WHAT TO WATCH Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Co. were electric on offense for the Chiefs in Week 1. They were so good, most overlooked the 541 yards the Chiefs defense yielded against the Chargers. Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger didn't.

Dolphins at Jets

Noon

LINE -- Jets by 2 1/2

SERIES -- Jets lead 54-50-1; Dolphins beat Jets 31-28, Oct. 22, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS;VS.;JETS (RK)

(13) 120.0;RUSH;169.0 (3)

(20) 222.0;PASS;180.0 (23)

(16) 342.0;YARDS;349.0 (14)

(9) 27.0;POINTS;48.0 (1)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS;VS.;JETS (RK)

(17) 116.0;RUSH;39.0 (1)

(12) 220.0;PASS;300.0 (24)

(15) 336.0;YARDS;339.0 (16)

(11) 20.0;POINTS;17.0 (9)

WHAT TO WATCH Lost in QB Sam Darnold's first start was the dominance of the Jets defense. The unit forced 5 turnovers in a 48-17 victory at Detroit. Defensive-minded head Coach Todd Bowles' crew is flying under the radar.

Eagles at Buccaneers

Noon

LINE -- Eagles by 3

SERIES -- Eagles lead 10-8; Buccaneers beat Eagles 45-17, Nov. 22, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) EAGLES;VS.;BUCCANEERS (RK)

(18) 113.0;RUSH;112.0 (19)

(31) 119.0;PASS;417.0 (3)

(29) 232.0;YARDS;529.0 (2)

(23) 18.0;POINTS;48.0 (1)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) EAGLES;VS.;BUCCANEERS (RK)

(6) 74.0;RUSH;43.0 (2)

(14) 255.0;PASS;432.0 (32)

(7) 299.0;YARDS;475.0 (30)

(4) 12.0;POINTS;40.0 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH With QB Nick Foles back for a second start, will the Eagles open up the offense a bit? Foles completed 19 passes for just 117 yards last week, with a long of 18 yards.

Cardinals at Rams

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Rams by 13

SERIES -- Rams lead 39-38-2; Rams beat Cardinals 32-16, Dec. 3, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS;VS.;RAMS (RK)

(29) 68.0;RUSH;140.0 (8)

(29) 145.0;PASS;225.0 (18)

(31) 213.0;YARDS;365.0 (12)

(31) 6.0;POINTS;33.0 (7)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS;VS.;RAMS (RK)

(32) 182.0;RUSH;95.0 (11)

(20) 247.0;PASS;300.0 (24)

(27) 429.0;YARDS;395.0 (26)

(18) 24.0;POINTS;13.0 (5)

WHAT TO WATCH It's time for the Josh Rosen watch. The rookie QB won't be behind starter Sam Bradford for long if the Cardinals can't muster more than six points like they did against the Redskins.

Lions at 49ers

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- 49ers by 6

SERIES -- 49ers lead 37-28-1; Lions beat 49ers 32-17, Dec. 27, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONS;VS.;49ERS (RK)

(32) 39.0;RUSH;90.0 (24)

(8) 300.0;PASS;237.0 (15)

(17) 339.0;YARDS;327.0 (20)

(24) 17.0;POINTS;16.0 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) LIONS;VS.;49ER (RK)

(30) 169.0;RUSH;116.0 (17)

(10) 180.0;PASS;227.0 (16)

(19) 349.0;YARDS;343.0 (18)

(31) 48.0;POINTS;24.0 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH It's time for the Matt Patricia watch. It's foolhardy to bury a man's head coaching tenure after one game, but it's also rare that reports of a coach losing his team after one game surface. Things could get ugly in Detroit quickly.

Raiders at Broncos

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Broncos by 6 1/2

SERIES -- Raiders lead series 63-52-2; Raiders beat Broncos 21-14, Nov. 26, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS;VS.;BRONCOS (RK)

(22) 95.0;RUSH;146.0 (7)

(8) 300.0;PASS;324.0 (4)

(7) 395.0;YARDS;470.0 (5)

(28) 13.0;POINTS;27.0 (9)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS;VS.;BRONCOS (RK)

(25) 140.0;RUSH;64.0 (3)

(14) 225.0;PASS;242.0 (19)

(21) 365.0;YARDS;306.0 (9)

(26) 33.0;POINTS;24.0 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH It didn't end well, but the Raiders' 33-13 loss to the Rams on Monday night wasn't all bad. Oakland put up the seventh-most yards in the league last week. Unfortunately, playing at Denver is no easier than facing the Rams' uber-talented defense.

Patriots at Jaguars

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Patriots by 1

SERIES -- Patriots lead 11-1; Patriots beat Jaguars 24-20, Jan. 21, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS;VS.;JAGUARS (RK)

(12) 122.0;RUSH;137.0 (10)

(10) 267.0;PASS;168.0 (24)

(8) 389.0;YARDS;305.0 (25)

(9) 27.0;POINTS;20.0 (20)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS;VS.;JAGUARS (RK)

(29) 167.0;RUSH;114.0 (16)

(8) 158.0;PASS;210.0 (11)

(11) 325.0;YARDS;324.0 (10)

(11) 20.0;POINTS;15.0 (6)

WHAT TO WATCH This is the Jaguars' Super Bowl. They are fired up after their near-miss against the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game last season. Never pick against the Patriots in the playoffs against these guys, but the Jaguars are good enough to roll the Patriots at home in Week 2.

Giants at Cowboys

7:20 p.m.

LINE -- Cowboys by 3

SERIES -- Cowboys lead 64-46-2; Cowboys beat Giants 30-10, Dec. 10, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) GIANTS;VS.;COWBOYS (RK)

(17) 114.0;RUSH;94.0 (23)

(22) 210.0;PASS;138.0 (30)

(23) 324.0;YARDS;232.0 (29)

(27) 15.0;POINTS;8.0 (30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) GIANTS;VS.;COWBOYS (RK)

(23) 137.0;RUSH;147.0 (27)

(9) 168.0;PASS;146.0 (5)

(8) 305.0;YARDS;293.0 (5)

(11) 20.0;POINTS;16.0 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH A common theme after Week 1 was Dak Prescott's viability as the face of the Cowboys. The last time he faced the Giants, he torched them for 332 yards passing and 3 TDs. A similar performance is recommended to silence the critics.

Sports on 09/16/2018