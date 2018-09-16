Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

SEPTEMBER

22 Logan County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Fairgrounds. Dustin Schluterman (479) 970-1842 or dustin_schluterman@yahoo.com

22 Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry Freezer Cleanout Day. Bass Pro Shops, Little Rock. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Ronnie Ritter (501) 282-0006 or www.arkansashunters.org

24 Batesville Bassmasters bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle, Illinois Bayou Park. 6 a.m.-3 p.m. facebook@BatesvilleBassmasters

25 Monticello chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Monticello Country Club. Joe Fakouri (870) 723-3666 or jmfakouri@yahoo.com

27-29 Life Outdoors Team Bass Trail championship bass tournament. Lake Hamilton. Scott Gilbreth (501) 772-0186. lifeoutdoorsteambass.com

29 Fat Sacks Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Greeson, Brady Mountain. Safe light to 3 p.m. Keith Crutchfield (870) 941-6929 crutchfield34@yahoo.com, Rob Daniel (501) 337-3254 rbbydaniel@yahoo.com, or Todd Fite (501) 337-2440 todd_wesley@yahoo.com

29 Union County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. El Dorado Conference Center. Chris Lowry (501) 814-0566 or clowry@suddenlink.net

OCTOBER

1 Benton Countyy chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Fairgrounds. Mike Hyman (501) 657-1441 or mike.hyman1976@yahoo.com

4 Central Arkansas Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Heifer International Pavilion, Little Rock. Bryan Hearn (501) 771-1121

Sports on 09/16/2018