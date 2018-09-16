Sections
The Recruiting Guy Video highlights: Hog commit Zach Williams and OU commit Stacey Wilkins showdown by Richard Davenport | Today at 4:00 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Joe T. Robinson defensive end Zach Williams looks toward the sideline during a game against Rogers on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Little Rock. - Photo by Thomas Metthe

Arkansas defensive end commitment Zach Williams and Oklahoma offensive tackle commitment Stacey Wilkins did battle Friday night in a widely anticipated matchup.

Williams (56) recorded 1 unassisted and 4 assisted tackles, 1 tackle for loss for Joe T. Robinson in the Senator's 41-12 victory over Camden Fairview. Wilkins (65) came into the game with 23 pancake blocks.

Wilkins, 6-7, 280 pounds and Williams, 6-4, 230, 4.57 are both ESPN 4-star prospects.

Williams highlights:

Wiklins highlights:

