TULSA -- Arkansas State University safety B.J. Edmonds and wide receiver Omar Bayless did not play Saturday at Tulsa, two substantial losses for the Red Wolves.

Edmonds, who started each of ASU's first two games, was battling a sprained foot last week and needed crutches to walk earlier in the week. Edmonds posted eight tackles through two games.

Bayless was absent with an undisclosed injury. Bayless (103 yards) was ASU's only wideout to cross the 100-yard mark through the first two games of the season.

On Tuesday, ASU Coach Blake Anderson said Edmonds had a "very good possibility" of being available Saturday against Tulsa.

Sports on 09/16/2018