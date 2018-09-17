The large video screen shows the Arkansas and Texas A&M logos before an NCAA college football game at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

— The Southwest Classic will have an early kickoff for the second consecutive year.

The Sept. 29 game between Arkansas and Texas A&M will start at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It will be televised by ESPN.

Arkansas is 1-2 overall and Texas A&M is 2-1 entering this weekend when both teams are heavy underdogs. The Razorbacks are a 27.5-point underdog at No. 9 Auburn and the No. 22 Aggies are a 27-point underdog at No. 1 Alabama.

Texas A&M has defeated Northwestern State and ULM by a combined score of 107-17 this season, and lost 28-26 at home to No. 3 Clemson on Sept. 8.

The Aggies have won six straight games against the Razorbacks since joining the SEC in 2012. Three of the last four games have been decided in overtime, including last season’s 50-43 win by Texas A&M in a game Arkansas led by as many as 14 points before halftime.