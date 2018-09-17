Chad Morris

– North Texas scored 24 points off our turnovers in the first half. We couldn't overcome it. The Mean Green scored 17 points on 16 plays in the first quarter - thanks large in part to the offense putting the defense in less-than-ideal situations and the punt return.

– Arkansas' average starting field position was well inside the 20. North Texas' was around the 40-yard line. The Razorbacks had nine quarterback hurries and eight pass breakups, so there's the bright spot. Sosa Agim and Randy Ramsey each had three hurries.

– Ty Storey will start this weekend at Auburn. Putting Ty in when the game was out of hand on Saturday would not have been fair to him. Morris told Storey he would start yesterday, and his words were, 'Let's go, coach.'

– Cole was disappointed in the outcome of last week and the way things went. He encouraged the freshmen who went in the game. The plan moving forward is to give clarity and simplify things offensively.

– You go into every ballgame expecting to win. If you don't, don't even come out to practice. At that point, if you can't believe in things moving in the right direction, don't be here. We have to go back to the basics of what we do. Last week we're down 17, we were up 17 the week before. There's a lot of game left. We cut it to 17-10. We have to keep battling, then the next piece of adversity hits and here we go again. When something hits us, all it did was knock us back, not knock us down. That has to be our mindset.

– Chevin Calloway is out with some personal issues, Morris said. He also expects Mike Woods to play. Gary Cross is doubtful. Dorian Gerald was out running yesterday and he's day-to-day, as is Dre Greenlaw.

– We would like to carry four running backs and 7-8 receivers on road trips. Arkansas can only suit up 70 players this weekend.

– I know what it takes to be successful on offense. Let's get back to basics. If we're good at four things, let's stick to those things. If we can only get to 10 percent of the offense, let's be really good at that 10 percent. We're always searching for answers. We're working tirelessly, the whole staff is.

– Since spring through fall camp, Ty has been efficient and understands the offense. He's played in an offense similar to this one.

– Morris thought Connor Noland did some good things on Saturday given his situation. He told him to just got have fun and play. He showed some athleticism. Sure he wishes he could have a couple of plays back. He missed one of his targets streaking down the field in one instance.

– On Armon Watts: He's playing at a high level and doing a lot of good things. Sometimes once a guy gets a chance to be a good leader, something just changes and production really picks up.

– On his message to recruits: "We're in a storm. If you jump off the ship, you're going to face storms in your life." You have the chance to come in here and get better. I've gone through trying times everywhere I've been, so you take things from every stop. One thing that's consistent is my message, and that's to not worry about the uncontrollable things. We have to focus on ourselves.

John Chavis

– It's hard to describe the feeling other than just disappointed. I've been here before, and the only thing I know to do is get back in the saddle and keep working. The future lies with what we do today.

– On Armon Watts: John Scott has done a great job with the tackles. They're playing solid ball for us. We're getting our four best linemen on the field. Armon has some talent. He hasn't particularly surprised me.

– You don't have to beat guys up to teach them and get them better.

– It didn't take long for Scoota to fit into our scheme. He studies football on his own. He played 60 snaps on Saturday and we'd like for that not be true every week, but if he has to he can do that.

– Gus Malzahn and Jarrett Stidham are going to take their shots downfield. We have to be ready for some trick plays as well. We'll see a well-coached, physical team this weekend.

– Randy Ramsey did well. North Texas made sure to protect against him with double teams and chip blocks. He did pressure the quarterback and made him move. We can't have the quarterback just sitting back there letting him survey. We gave up seven explosive plays. We can't have that.

– In this world of football, if you can't play man against spread teams, that makes things very difficult. They have to get more comfortable with it.

– Doubt has not crept into my mind. It never will.

– On Stidham: He's got an NFL arm, and it's a shame he runs so good. He can run around and make plays. You expect to see good quarterbacks in the SEC.

Joe Craddock

– I'm excited for Ty to start. He's going into a hostile environment and he's going to have a good week of practice. He's excited and I think he's going to do well.

– Morris told me in the headset he didn't think it would be a good idea to put Ty in when the game was out of hand. Thought getting the freshmen in would be more appropriate.

– Ty will get all the 1 reps, Cole will get some 2 reps and we're going to continue to bring on Noland and John Stephen Jones. One of the positives with the freshmen is they weren't scared. They were excited and ready, not nervous at all. It was tough on them both because of the field position.

– We're excited about Mike Woods and his future here. He has to develop his skillset in practice, and I can't wait to see where he is at Game 6-7.

– Auburn is big and strong in the front seven. They knock linemen back on tape, that's evident. Secondary plays a lot of man and our guys have to do a good job of creating separation and hand fighting for position. They have a lot of good personnel.

– We felt like our receivers could run by UNT's defensive backs. We wanted to take shots and make them pay. If they were going to stack the box we were going to do that (go over the top). We hit Mike Woods on one, and we want to hit more of those.

– We knew going into last week we needed to carry some things in to give us some answers. We stayed in 12 personnel a lot. We didn't knock them off the ball the way we thought we could and couldn't open up the run game.