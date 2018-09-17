Seahawks at Bears

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE -- Bears by 5

SERIES -- Seahawks lead 11-6; Seahawks beat Bears 26-0, Sept. 27, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS;VS.;BEARS (RK)

(30) 64.0;RUSH;139.0 (9)

(14) 242.0;PASS;155.0 (26)

(24) 306.0;YARDS;294.0 (27)

(12) 24.0;POINTS;23.0 (16)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS;VS.;BEARS (RK)

(26) 146.0;RUSH;69.0 (5)

(29) 324.0;PASS;301.0 (26)

(28) 470.0;YARDS;370.0 (23)

(22) 27.0;POINTS;24.0 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH Since the start of the 2017 season, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has run for his life behind a poor offensive line. Khalil Mack and the Bears showed last week what they can do against a QB by knocking Aaron Rodgers out of the game.

Sports on 09/17/2018