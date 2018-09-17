BASKETBALL

One more year for Wade

Retirement can wait at least one more year for Dwyane Wade. Wade is coming back to the Miami Heat, announcing Sunday that he's returning for a 16th and final NBA season. He basically spent the entirety of the past four months weighing his options, and retirement was an extremely real possibility in his mind. Instead, he'll be back in Miami. He's expected to sign a $2.4 million, one-year deal later this week. "This is it," Wade said. "I've given this game everything that I have, and I'm happy about that, and I'm going to give it for one last season." Wade is Miami's career leader in points, assists, steals and games played. His status was an enormous question mark this summer, especially now with the team a week away from going to training camp. Wade returned to the Heat in a trade in February after spending the 2016-17 season with Chicago and the start of last season with Cleveland. He appeared in 26 games with Miami last season including playoffs, all off the bench, while averaging 12.9 points per game.

GOLF

Broadhurst prevails

Paul Broadhurst won The Ally Challenge on Sunday for his PGA Tour Champions-leading third victory of the season, closing with a birdie to beat Brandt Jobe by two strokes in tour golf's return to Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc, Mich. Fighting a back injury, Broadhurst rebounded from a bogey on the par-3 11th with birdies on the par-4 12th and par-5 13th, and made a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th. The 53-year-old Englishman finished at 15-under 201 on the tree-lined layout that was the longtime home of the PGA Tour's Buick Open. Jobe birdied five of the first six holes on the back nine in a 67. He's winless on the 50-and-over tour. Tom Lehman bogeyed the 18th for a 70 to drop into a tie for third with Mark O'Meara (69) at 13 under. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 70 Sunday to finish in a tie for 33rd at 5 under.

Bae earns card back

Sangmoon Bae won the Albertsons Boise Open on Sunday to regain his PGA Tour card, birdieing the final hole for a one-stroke victory in the Web.com Tour Finals event. Bae finished at 19-under 265, closing with a 5-under 66 at Hillcrest Country Club to edge Anders Albertson (62), Roger Sloan (63) and Adam Schenk (64). Bae returned to the PGA Tour this season after two years of mandatory military service in South Korea, but he lost his card with a 202nd-place finish in the FedEx Cup standings. The two-time PGA Tour winner entered the week needing a few thousand dollars to wrap up a card and ended up making $180,000. Albertson had already earned a PGA Tour card with a top-25 finish on the Web.com Tour regular-season money list, and Sloan, Schenk and fifth-place finisher Roberto Diaz all earned enough money to get three of the 25 cards available in the four-event series. Former Arkansas Razorbacks David Lingmerth and Sebastian Cappelen both shot a 68 Sunday to finish in a tie for 24th at 9 under.

Wu edges Wood

Ashun Wu of China birdied the 18th to secure a one-stroke victory over Englishman Chris Wood at the KLM Open in The Hague, Netherlands. Wu watched his eagle putt on the final hole at The Dutch in Spijk slide just past the hole before tapping in for birdie and a four-round total of 16-under-par. Overnight leader Wood needed a birdie on the last hole to force a playoff, but he could manage only a par five to finish second. It was Wu's third career title on the European Tour and first since the 2016 Lyoness Open. Thomas Detry of Belgium finished tied for third with Hideto Tanihara at 14 under.

FOOTBALL

WR in more trouble

Suspended LSU wide receiver Drake Davis has been arrested for a second time on charges of beating his girlfriend. Drake was arrested Sunday in East Baton Rouge Parrish on charges of battery and violation of protective orders. An arrest warrant said there was evidence of two additional batteries since Davis was arrested Aug. 17 and ordered to have no contact with the woman. The warrant said a witness told police that Davis hit the woman in the eye Saturday. The woman had a swollen eye but told police she did not know how she got it. The victim also told police that Davis pushed her last month when she was at his apartment. The LSU football team indefinitely suspended Davis after his first arrest.

BASEBALL

Judge nears at-bats

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said All-Star slugger Aaron Judge could return to New York's lineup this week during a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox. Boone said Sunday that Judge is "getting real close" to returning from a broken right wrist. Judge has been cleared to play the outfield and run the bases, and he played two innings in right Friday night. He's still working his way back at the plate, though. Judge hit off a high-velocity pitching machine prior to a 3-2 loss to Toronto on Sunday. He's been taking batting practice on the field, and he might face rehabbing closer Aroldis Chapman in a simulated game today or Tuesday.

GOLF

18-year wait ends for Stanford

IAN-LES-BAINS, France — In her 18th year on tour, Angela Stanford became a major tournament champion Sunday.

It was a long journey to an unlikely one-shot victory at the Evian Championship for a player who believed as a rookie in 2001 that major titles would come sooner than her 40th birthday.

“I would have laughed, ‘No way, it’s going to happen before,’ ” said Stanford, whose runner-up finish at the 2003 U.S. Women’s Open was the first of 13 top-10s in majors without a win. “I didn’t know at the time how close I was. It was only my third year, and I had no idea what I was doing, to be perfectly honest.”

Those feelings returned on the 17th tee at Evian Resort Golf Club, she said, after double bogey at the par-3 16th dropped Stanford out of a tie with longtime leader Amy Olson.

Stanford closed her round of 3-under 68 with eagle-double bogey-birdie, then a barely missed birdie that left her in tears minutes before Olson played the 18th and made double bogey.

Her winning 12-under total of 272 was good by one shot to earn a $577,500 check.

Olson (74) fell into a four-way tie for second place with fellow Americans Austin Ernst (68) and Mo Martin (70), and South Korea’s Sei Young Kim (72). Martin barely missed with a birdie chance on the 18th to face Stanford in a playoff.

Olson missed a 6-foot putt for bogey on the 18th to force a playoff.

Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 1-under 70 Sunday to finish in a tie for 61st place at 7 over.

